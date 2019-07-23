Redispersible Polymer Powder Market to exceed USD 2 bn by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

The insulation system redispersible polymer powder market application segment is projected to grow at 6% CAGR over 2019-2025 owing to the thermal and impact resistance provided by the product.

Selbyville, Delaware, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The redispersible polymer powder market revenue is set to rise from USD 1.4 billion in 2018 to around USD 2 billion by 2025, according to a 2019 Global Market Insights, Inc. report. Growing housing facilities demand for the fast increasing population in Asia Pacific would be a significant driver for redispersible polymer powder market . The Asian population has increased from 3.7 billion in 2000 to 4.5 billion in 2018. Out of the total Asian population, more than 46% of the people reside in urban areas. The migration from rural to urban areas would increase in the coming years which would result in rising requirement for residential houses. This would further increase the demand for redispersible polymer powder in construction industry.

Asia Pacific is home to more than 60% of the global urban population. Globally, the urbanization would cross 65% by 2050 and the cities will be major centers for economic growth. Hence, concerns regarding significance of developing sustainable cities have been rising in the past years. To tackle this issue, the government has been promoting green infrastructure in the recent years which are climate resilient and able to meet stringent environmental standards. This trend would boost the demand for redispersible polymer powder in the coming years as it provides good insulation properties along with low VOC emission and UV resistant properties.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4060

Vinyl acetate ethylene is a significant polymer section in the redispersible polymer powder market. It would propel at a rate more than 6% in the coming years as it is able to meet the required rheological properties of mortar. They have a relatively good mechanical properties as well as better bonding and UV resistance. This makes the product highly suitable exterior building applications. Rising construction of high-rise buildings would boost the progress in this segment.

Redispersible polymer powder is used in mortars & cements, tiling & flooring, plastering & gypsum, renders and insulation systems as an additive and binder to enhance the weatherability, workability, strength and various other application-specific features. The insulation system segment would grow at a CAGR more than 6% over the study period. This is owing to the thermal and impact resistance provided by redispersible polymer powder.

Institutional application segment would attain a market share of about 20% in 2018 owing to the growing usage of the redispersible polymer powder in construction of schools, colleges, and other institutional buildings. Focus on increasing literacy rate in developing regions, rising government initiatives and increasing female workforce would be some factors driving the growth of this segment.

Browse key industry insights spread across 240 pages with 406 market data tables & 23 figures & charts from the report, “Redispersible Polymer Powder Market Size By Polymer (Acrylic, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene [VAE], Vinyl Esther of Versatic Acid [VeoVA]), By Application (Tiling & Flooring, Mortar & Cement, Insulation System, Plastering & Gypsum), By End-user (Residential, Commercial, Institutional, Industrial), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, China, India, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait), Application Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/redispersible-polymer-powder-market

Europe would attain the largest share in the redispersible polymer powder market owing to the presence of major market participants. Progress in construction sector would be another factor resulting in high market share. The total construction output in Europe increased from USD 1.4 billion in 2014 to USD 1.5 billion in 2018. Increasing construction activities in European counties such as France, Spain, and Italy would result in rising demand for redispersible polymer powder in the forecast timeframe.

Few market participants in the redispersible polymer powder market are Ashland Inc., DowDupont, Nouryon S.A., Bosson Union Tech Co. Ltd, BASF SE, Synnthomer plc, Wacker Chemie AG, etc.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/4060

Browse Related Reports:

1. E-Glass Fiber Yarn & Roving Market Size By Product (Fiber Yarn [By Application {Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Flexible Reinforcements}], Fiber Roving [By Application {Automotive & Transport, Building & Construction, Sports, Leisure, & Recreation, Aerospace, Industrial, Wind Energy, Pipes & Tanks, Marine}]), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa), Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/e-glass-fiber-market

2. Silver Nanowires Market Size, By Size (Silver Nanowires 30nm, 40, 60nm, 80nm), By Application (Optical[Solar, Medical Imaging, Surface Enhanced Spectroscopy, Optical Limiters], Conductive[High-Intensity LEDs, Touch Screens, Conductive Adhesives Sensors], Anti-Microbial[ Air & Water Purification, Bandages, Films, Food Preservation, Clothing], Chemical & Thermal[Catalysts, Pastes, Conductive Adhesives‚ Polymers, Chemical Vapor Sensors), Regional Outlook U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE), Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/silver-nanowires-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: [email protected] Web: https://www.gminsights.com