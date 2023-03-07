Latest updates include enhanced capabilities for enterprise connectivity, security and scalability

SAN FRANCISCO, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Redpanda today announced rapid adoption of its high-performance, resource-efficient streaming data platform. In its recently completed fiscal year, the company grew revenue by nearly 5X, while adding to its cross-industry roster of customers, including Alpaca, Fortis Games, Jump Trading, Lacework, LiveRamp, Moody’s, Overhaul, The Hotels Network, Vodafone and many more. The company also announced new connectors to popular data sources for Redpanda Cloud and the availability of Redpanda platform 23.1 with new features that lower the bar to adoption, improve data security and safety, and enhance system scalability.

Redpanda is the streaming data platform for developers. API-compatible with Apache Kafka®, Redpanda introduces a breakthrough architecture and disruptive capabilities that make it a simple, fast, reliable and unified engine of record for both real-time and historical enterprise data. It is JVM-free, ZooKeeper®-free, Jepsen-tested and source available. Benchmarks show Redpanda is as much as 10 times faster than Kafka while running on as little as a sixth of the hardware, significantly reducing the costs to deploy and manage a Kafka-compatible streaming data platform.

“We conducted a thorough evaluation of streaming data options and Redpanda was the clear winner,” said Chip Turner, Engineering Director at cloud security leader Lacework. “In fact, during our benchmarking we hit the limitations of our benchmarking tool, but Redpanda was barely breaking a sweat. Now Lacework can easily run 14.5 GB/sec of data through Redpanda at peak loads.”

Company and community on a fast track

Redpanda saw impressive growth in its recently completed fiscal year:

The number of companies using Redpanda Enterprise and Redpanda Cloud grew by more than 160%.

The number of deployed Redpanda clusters increased from a few thousand to hundreds of thousands.

Redpanda’s Github stars rose 93%, from 3,210 to 6,200.

Redpanda grew its worldwide staff more than twofold.

Redpanda was recognized with the Enterprise Tech 30 (ET30) and Best Open Source Software (Bossie) awards.

New in Redpanda Cloud

Redpanda’s managed cloud service, which can be deployed as either dedicated clusters run by Redpanda or BYOC (running in the customer’s cloud) clusters, now comes with built-in connectors for the most popular data sources and sinks to simplify data pipelines. With a few clicks, users can push data to analytics services like Snowflake and BigQuery, or capture changes from PostgresSQL and MySQL. This adds to the existing list of connectors (Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage and MirrorMaker) available in Redpanda Cloud.

Redpanda Cloud now also has configuration pre-checks to reduce errors. Users can test connector configurations before deployment, saving hours of after-the-fact troubleshooting. Additionally, sensitive connector configuration information—such as credentials, mTLS certificates, and passwords—is now managed by the underlying cloud secret store, enabling more robust privacy and auditability.

New in the Redpanda platform

The Redpanda platform 23.1 includes a robust set of customer-driven features and capabilities for better security, cloud support, scalability, and manageability.

Enterprise authentication with Kerberos: Enterprise Kafka users leveraging Kerberos can now migrate their clusters to Redpanda without changing their authentication code. Redpanda also makes it easy to integrate with Kerberos. Redpanda’s zero-dependency binary contains all the libraries required to support the Kerberos protocol. Administrators can leverage the command line rpk to enable and configure Kerberos – there are no configuration files to manage, and no restarts necessary.

Enterprise Kafka users leveraging Kerberos can now migrate their clusters to Redpanda without changing their authentication code. Redpanda also makes it easy to integrate with Kerberos. Redpanda’s zero-dependency binary contains all the libraries required to support the Kerberos protocol. Administrators can leverage the command line to enable and configure Kerberos – there are no configuration files to manage, and no restarts necessary. Support for Azure Blob Storage: Redpanda’s cloud-first storage capabilities, including tiered storage and remote read replicas, can now be backed by data in the Microsoft Azure Blob Storage Service. This reduces storage costs by 10X or more for enterprises hosting data streaming in Microsoft Azure environments.

Redpanda’s cloud-first storage capabilities, including tiered storage and remote read replicas, can now be backed by data in the Microsoft Azure Blob Storage Service. This reduces storage costs by 10X or more for enterprises hosting data streaming in Microsoft Azure environments. Cluster-wide rate limits for reliable scale: New configurable rate limits for Redpanda cluster nodes enable more reliable operations and better Quality of Service (QoS) for all Kafka clients. Administrators can leverage these limits to manage I/O backoff and backpressure for Kafka clients, protecting the cluster from rogue clients or unexpected spikes in upstream traffic that might compromise cluster stability. With a single setting, administrators can easily enforce rate limits across all nodes in the cluster.

New configurable rate limits for Redpanda cluster nodes enable more reliable operations and better Quality of Service (QoS) for all Kafka clients. Administrators can leverage these limits to manage I/O backoff and backpressure for Kafka clients, protecting the cluster from rogue clients or unexpected spikes in upstream traffic that might compromise cluster stability. With a single setting, administrators can easily enforce rate limits across all nodes in the cluster. Easier cluster diagnostics and management: Redpanda 23.1 makes it simpler to collect diagnostic data from clusters to speed up recovery times and cut down on manual effort. Enterprise administrators can gather diagnostic data from all nodes within a Redpanda cluster using a single rpk command and optionally upload it directly to Redpanda Support.

“The most exciting part about our accelerated growth is seeing all the ways companies now rely on Redpanda – from algorithmic trading to space exploration, electric vehicles to smart hospital beds,” said Alex Gallego, CEO and founder of Redpanda. “We’re also benefiting from our customers coming back to expand their use of Redpanda.”

About Redpanda

Redpanda is the streaming data platform for developers. API-compatible with Apache Kafka, Redpanda introduces a breakthrough architecture and disruptive capabilities that make it an easy, fast, scalable, and cost-effective engine of record for both real-time and historical enterprise data. Innovators like Lacework, Jump Trading, Vodafone, Moody’s, Hotels Network and Alpaca rely on Redpanda to process hundreds of terabytes of data a day. Backed by premier venture investors Lightspeed, GV and Haystack VC, Redpanda is a diverse, people-first organization with teams distributed around the globe. To learn more, visit our website at redpanda.com and follow us on Twitter at @redpandadata .

