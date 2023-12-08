Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

HALMSTAD, Sweden, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Redsense Medical AB (OTCQX: RDSNF | Spotlight: REDS), based in Sweden, focused on monitoring of blood leakage during hemodialyis to increase patient safety, today announced that Pontus Nobréus, CEO, will present live at the Life Science Investor Forum, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 14th, 2023.

DATE: December 14th , 2023

TIME: 9:30 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3FgGsBt

Available for 1×1 meetings: December 14th, December 15th, December 18th and December 19th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Interim Report Q3, January – September, 2023

Redsense Medical AB’s shares to begin trading at OTCQX on September 29, 2023

Redsense Medical arranged Congressional Briefing to address Venous Needle Dislodgement

Redsense secures strong autumn with MSEK 11.2 order

Redsense Medical’s alarm system featured in KFF Health News

About Redsense Medical

Redsense Medical is a corporate group with operations mainly in Europe and the United States. The company has developed the Redsense System, an innovation used for monitoring and alarm in the case of blood leakage in connection with a hemodialysis treatment. Redsense Medical solves one of the most serious remaining safety problems within hemodialysis – to quickly detect Venous Needle Dislodgement and catheter leakage to minimize blood leakage. The system consists of a patented fiber optic sensor, designed for either venous needle or central venous catheter, which is connected to an alarm unit. From the very start, the development of the company’s technology has been based on the demands and safety requirements of healthcare providers in the dialysis sector. The Redsense Medical share is listed on Spotlight Stock Market (REDS) and traded on OTCQX (RDSNF) in the US.

CONTACTS:

Redsense Medical AB

Pontus Nobréus

CEO

+46 721 711264

pontus.nobreus@redsensemedical.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com