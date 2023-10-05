Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

HALMSTAD, Sweden, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Redsense Medical AB (OTCQX: RDSNF | Spotlight: REDS), based in Sweden, focused on monitoring of blood leakage during hemodialysis to increase patient safety, today announced that Pontus Nobréus, CEO, will present live at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 12th, 2023.

DATE: October 12th, 2023

TIME: 9:30 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3RcMLgH

Available for 1×1 meetings: October 12-13

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Redsense Medical AB’s shares to begin trading at OTCQX on September 29, 2023

Redsense Medical arranged Congressional Briefing to address Venous Needle Dislodgement

Redsense secures strong autumn with MSEK 11.2 order

Redsense Medical’s alarm system featured in KFF Health News

Redsense Medical AB

Redsense Medical AB is born-global medical device innovator established in Sweden. Redsense’s mission is to improve the safety and quality of life for dialysis patients worldwide. The group has its main market in the United States as well as sales in Europe and Canada. Redsense promotes patient safety through highly cost-efficient fiber-optic monitoring of the blood access site during hemodialysis. The Redsense System immediately detects Venous Needle Dislodgement (VND) – a potentially life-threatening complication that causes 21 avoidable deaths per week worldwide. In essence, the Redsense alarm provides patients, nurses, and caregivers an extra pair of eyes; always alert, focused on one thing only, never looking away. Redsense products are used in both clinics and at home, daily and nocturnally. Today, the majority of treatments are performed in clinical settings, but home treatment is gaining popularity thanks to lower cost, increased convenience for the patient, improvements in technology and political initiative. The number of patients undergoing hemodialysis several times per week due to chronic kidney disease is approaching 4 million, worldwide. The projected growth rate is six percent annually, driven by ageing population and other factors. Every hemodialysis treatment carries the risk of VND. In the last years more than 1 million treatments have been conducted with the Redsense System worldwide.

The Redsense Medical share is listed on Spotlight Stock Market (REDS) and traded on OTCQX (RDSNF) in the US.

