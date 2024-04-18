A first-time event series focused on knowledge sharing and building relationships in construction

Orlando, Florida, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RedTeam Software, a leading provider of cloud-based construction management software, today announced its 2024 RedTeam on the Road event series. Taking place in Orlando, Nashville‌ and Dallas, this 3-city event will offer construction professionals the opportunity to gain valuable industry insights, participate in hands-on trainings‌ and network with peers and industry leaders.

“We’re thrilled to introduce RedTeam on the Road this year,” says Jim Atkinson, CEO at RedTeam. “This event series is a great way for construction professionals to learn about some of the latest trends and best practices in the industry, and to get hands-on experience with our construction management software solutions. We’re looking forward to seeing everyone in Orlando, Nashville, and Dallas!”

Celebrating the future of construction will be at the forefront of this event. With inspirational and educational content, attendees will be able to advance their skills and build on their knowledge to continue to transform the construction industry.

RedTeam on the Road will feature sessions led by leaders in construction, RedTeam clients‌ and RedTeam product experts, covering a range of topics such as:

The latest construction trends

Technology change management best practices

Workflow and feature tips

Insight into RedTeam’s product roadmap.

Attendees will join Hugh Seaton, CEO at The Link, for a no-nonsense opening session about AI and the promises and limits of this game-changing set of technologies in construction.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in hands-on training workshops, where they can learn how to use RedTeam’s solutions to streamline their processes, improve collaboration‌ and boost project success.

In addition to educational sessions and workshops, attendees can connect with other construction professionals, industry leaders‌ and RedTeam’s leadership team and product experts during lunch and afternoon receptions. This will be an excellent opportunity to expand professional networks, exchange ideas‌ and build relationships with peers who share a passion for the construction industry.

RedTeam on the Road will be held in the following cities:

Orlando, Florida: May 9, 2024

Nashville, Tennessee: May 13, 2024

Dallas, Texas: May 30, 2024

To register for the RedTeam on the Road event in the city closest to you, please visit the following links:

Register for Orlando

Register for Nashville

Register for Dallas

About RedTeam Software

RedTeam Software is a growing construction management software company built by contractors who understand construction. The cloud-based software solutions are designed to help contractors face the day-to-day challenges of commercial construction. The company’s suite of construction solutions features products ranging from jobsite management software to enterprise-level workflow, collaboration‌ and construction management solutions. The solutions include:

RedTeam Flex: Highly configurable construction management software designed to help general contractors manage their construction projects from start to finish.

RedTeam Go: Easy-to-use construction project management software, designed to simplify, automate, and standardize tasks for contractors looking to save time and money.

Fieldlens by RedTeam: Intuitive construction jobsite management software for efficient, real-time collaboration among field, office‌ and trade workers, that reduces rework and miscommunication.

RedTeam Software won multiple awards in 2023 and appeared on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in the United States for two years in a row. Over 850,000 users worldwide manage a collective $18 billion in construction work with RedTeam Software. For more information, visit redteam.com.

