Orlando, Florida, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RedTeam, a leading provider of construction management software solutions, announces the appointment of Patrick Smith as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Mark Ridenhour as Vice President of Finance and Operations. These strategic hires underscore RedTeam’s dedication to advancing its product roadmap and enhancing operational efficiency.

Patrick Smith brings extensive experience in organizational leadership, business strategy and custom software development to his role as CTO. His rich technical background spans two decades and multiple industries. Prior to joining RedTeam, Patrick served as the Platform Engagement Lead at PwC, where he spearheaded the development of custom software solutions for both internal teams and clients. Patrick’s expertise in delivering innovative applications that solve end-user problems aligns perfectly with RedTeam’s mission to offer cutting-edge construction management solutions.

“RedTeam’s mission of creating better days for everyone in construction and their vision of accomplishing that through technology align perfectly with my passion for developing innovative technology products that drive organizational growth and deliver exceptional user experiences. I am thrilled to collaborate with the talented individuals at RedTeam to create impactful and transformative solutions for our clients, contributing to improving their lives and driving industry innovation.” – Patrick Smith, CTO of RedTeam

Mark Ridenhour assumes the role of VP of Finance and Operations, bringing vast experience in his area of expertise within the Software as a Service (SaaS) industry. In his previous roles, Mark successfully led financial operations for high-growth SaaS providers while maintaining strong stakeholder relationships. His track record of driving scalable improvements and fostering collaborative environments positions him well to drive financial strategy and operational excellence at RedTeam.

“Building a strong leadership team is foundational to our success at RedTeam Software. With the addition of Patrick and Mark we are poised to drive the future product innovation and operational excellence necessary to best serve our clients and help them achieve better project outcomes.” – Jim Atkinson, CEO of RedTeam

About RedTeam

RedTeam is a fast-growing construction management software company built by contractors who understand construction. Its cloud-based solutions are designed to help contractors of all sizes overcome the day-to-day challenges of commercial construction. Its suite of construction solutions features products ranging from jobsite management software to enterprise-level workflow, collaboration and construction management solutions. RedTeam has received multiple awards for its contributions to the construction industry and is a driving force in construction project management innovation. For more information about RedTeam, visit redteam.com.

