ORLANDO, FL, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RedTeam Software , a leading construction management software company, recently received two esteemed awards that underscore the company’s contributions to industry excellence and corporate social responsibility. These accolades highlight RedTeam’s dedication to delivering innovative solutions and fostering positive change within the construction technology and software industries.

Construction Executive’s 2023 List of The Top Construction Technology Firms™

RedTeam has been included in The Top Construction Technology Firms™ list by Construction Executive, the leading trade magazine about the business of construction. Each of the company’s solutions—Fieldlens by RedTeam, RedTeam Go and RedTeam Flex — was honored in multiple categories, including Project Management, Collaboration and Scheduling, Document Management, Accounting and Job Costing, Contract Documents, Field Reporting and many more. These prestigious accolades reaffirm RedTeam’s ongoing contributions to advancing construction technology and empowering construction professionals.

“We are very proud that our solutions are recognized across so many categories on this year’s list,” says RedTeam’s CEO Jim Atkinson. “RedTeam’s mission is to provide our clients with the best solutions to meet the increasingly complex challenges of the construction industry. This recognition affirms we are getting the job done.”

CE developed The Top Construction Technology Firms™ list by asking hundreds of firms that provide technology and software solutions for the construction industry to complete a nomination form, which was carefully scrutinized. The complete list of The Top Construction Technology Firms for 2023 is published in the September/October 2023 issue of Construction Executive .

TrustRadius Tech Cares Award for Corporate Social Responsibility

TrustRadius has honored RedTeam with its “2023 Tech Cares Award,” for the company’s leadership in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). RedTeam was among only five companies recognized for supporting and empowering women in the technology field. The company was specifically recognized for prioritizing the representation of women in its marketing campaigns and events, helping to normalize the presence of women in the technology sector.

“Empowering women in construction is an important part of RedTeam’s culture—we start by setting an example with several women in leadership positions at RedTeam. We look forward to continuing to bring awareness to this issue through our marketing materials, events and company initiatives” says Kristine Sheikh, RedTeam’s Vice President of Marketing.

Selection for this award is based entirely on reviews and customer sentiment and spans more than 800 software categories, making this a particularly meaningful honor. For more details on the Tech Cares Award, please visit TrustRadius Tech Cares Award .

About RedTeam Software

RedTeam Software is a growing construction management software company built by contractors who understand construction. The cloud-based software solutions are designed to help contractors face the day-to-day challenges of commercial construction. The company’s suite of construction solutions features products ranging from jobsite management software to enterprise-level workflow, collaboration and construction management solutions. The solutions include:

RedTeam Go: Easy-to-use construction project management software, designed to simplify, automate and standardize tasks for contractors looking to save time and money.

Fieldlens by RedTeam: Intuitive construction jobsite management software for efficient, real-time collaboration among field, office and trade workers, that reduces rework and miscommunication.

RedTeam Flex: Highly configurable construction management software designed to help general contractors manage their construction projects from start to finish.

RedTeam won multiple awards in 2022 and appeared on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in the United States in 2020 and 2021. Over 800,000 users worldwide manage a collective $18 billion in construction work with RedTeam. For more information, visit redteam.com .

