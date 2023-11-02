With just two years at RedTeam Software, Atkinson earns top recognition for strengthening the company’s solution portfolio, and advancing growth and industry leadership

ORLANDO, FL, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RedTeam Software , a leading construction management software company, is proud to announce that its CEO Jim Atkinson has been recognized as a Top 50 SaaS CEO by The Software Report, an influential online publication providing software market research and insights. Selection for the Top 50 SaaS CEO list involved a comprehensive review of each candidate’s nomination submissions and their recent and long-term executive performance, including growth, product strength and organizational development.

Atkinson, known for his customer-centric strategic approach, was appointed RedTeam’s CEO in June 2021, bringing more than 25 years of senior leadership experience in high-growth tech companies. Since joining RedTeam, the company has significantly strengthened its position in the construction management industry—with ongoing innovative technology and software advancements, business partnerships, product integrations and social responsibility efforts.

Highlights under Atkinson’s leadership include:

Growth in users of more than 60% in one year, from 500,000 to 800,000 users across 37 countries

Annual contract value of $18 billion running through RedTeam solutions

The acquisition of Paskr (now RedTeam Go), and product integrations such as Acumatica’s Cloud ERP and Sage Intacct that have made construction management easier, with less risk

Continuous solution enhancements and resources to meet contractors’ needs such as drawing management, budgeting, estimating and invoicing, subcontractor communication and more

Formation of an accomplished and diverse leadership team

Consistent industry recognition for advancements in technology and social issues

“I am very proud to earn a place on this list, an honor that truly reflects the collective efforts of the entire RedTeam team. It is a testament to our company’s ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional, innovative software solutions that best serve our customers – commercial contractors – and improve the commercial construction industry overall” says Atkinson about being a Top 50 SaaS CEO.

To learn more about The Software Report’s Top 50 SaaS CEOs of 2023 and to view this year’s impressive list, please visit The Software Report – Top 50 SaaS CEOs of 2023.

Additional Recent Recognitions for RedTeam

Jim Atkinson’s recognition comes on the heels of two other prestigious awards announced in October. RedTeam was named to The Top Construction Technology Firms™ list by Construction Executive , the leading trade magazine covering the business of construction. TrustRadius also honored RedTeam with its “ 2023 Tech Cares Award ,” for the company’s leadership in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), specifically for supporting and empowering women in the technology field.

About RedTeam Software

RedTeam Software is a growing construction management software company built by contractors who understand construction. The cloud-based software solutions are designed to help contractors face the day-to-day challenges of commercial construction. The company’s suite of construction solutions features products ranging from jobsite management software to enterprise-level workflow, collaboration and construction management solutions. The solutions include:

RedTeam Go: Easy-to-use construction project management software, designed to simplify, automate and standardize tasks for contractors looking to save time and money.

Fieldlens by RedTeam: Intuitive construction jobsite management software for efficient, real-time collaboration among field, office and trade workers, that reduces rework and miscommunication.

RedTeam Flex: Highly configurable construction management software designed to help general contractors manage their construction projects from start to finish.

RedTeam won multiple awards in 2022 and appeared on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in the United States in 2020 and 2021. Over 800,000 users worldwide manage a collective $18 billion in construction work with RedTeam. For more information, visit redteam.com .

