Recently published report by Fact.MR talks about the availability of different nutrients in reduced fat meat products, which is majorly driving product demand.

Rockville, MD, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a recently published research report by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the expected valuation of the global reduced fat meat market is US$ 15 billion for 2033-end. Global demand for reduced-fat meat is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.6% through 2033.

Reducing the total content of fat in processed meat is desirable as well as feasible. Effective combinations of various fat substitutes are likely to reduce the levels of saturated fats and caloric content. These factors can result in the development of products with a high degree of nutritional value. These newly developed products are alternatives to conventionally processed products. They also contain reduced fat content, that too at minimal or no extra cost, with improved quality. At present, various research activities are taking place to produce fat-free food products, including meat items.

The proposed relationships between saturated or low polyunsaturated fatty acids ratio and high cholesterol levels have resulted in an increased concentration of industry players developing low-fat food products. In addition, rising incidence of coronary heart diseases are also bolstering the consumption of low-fat meat products. Researchers are working to reduce the use of animal fat in meat products. As such, they are developing products that contain nutritional ingredients with a noticeable reduction in the content of calories and fat.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Sales of reduced fat meat are expected to reach US$ 15 billion by 2033-end.

The market in Canada is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 4.1% through 2033.

Valuation of the reduced fat meat industry is US$ 9.5 billion in the year 2023.

Demand for minimal or no-fat meat products is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.6% through 2033.

“Increasing initiatives by health organizations to develop food products with minimal or low fat and cholesterol at economical prices are expected to contribute to market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Reduced Fat Meat Industry Research

By Type :

Beef

Poultry

Seafood

Others

By Distribution Channel :

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Food Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

By Region :

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Winning Strategy

People around the world are concerned related to their diet. With the growing demand for healthy and nutritious food products, manufacturers need to concentrate on processed meats that have high protein content and low fat. Health concerns related to the utilization of fat and rising consumer preference for low-fat foods are estimated to contribute to market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Reduced fat meat suppliers are investing at an increased rate to develop new products for the wider availability of products across the world.

For instance :

Kellog Co. made an investment of US$ 45 million for the expansion of its manufacturing plant at Morningstar Farm in Ohio.

Key Companies Profiled:

Amy’s Kitchen

The Vegetarian Butcher

Beyond Meat Inc.

Taifun-Tofu GmbH

DuPont

Sweet Earth Foods

Gold & Green Foods

Maple Leaf Foods

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global reduced fat meat market for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of type (beef, poultry, seafood, others) and distribution channel (supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty food stores, convenience stores, online retail), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Meat Industry Cleaning and Disinfection Products Market: Meat and poultry products remain the all-time consumer favorites, owing to its mainstay in the food industry and rich protein concentration. High nutritional profile and enticing taste remain the key factors responsible for spurring the demand for meat despite challenges over plant-based alternatives. Rising need for sanitizing and disinfecting meat products to ensure healthy consumption is likely to provide the fillip to sales of meat industry cleaning and disinfection products. Importance in terms of ensuring the safety of foods produced is fostering demand for meat industry cleaning and disinfection products.

Meat Substitute Market: Demand for meat substitutes was valued at US$ 10 Bn in 2021, and is projected to reach US$ 13 Bn by the end of 2022, reflecting an annual increase worth 30%. Throughout the 2022-2032 assessment period, meat substitute sales are expected to surge astoundingly at a CAGR of 33.6% to reach US$ 235 Bn.

Meat Tenderizer Powder Market: The constant surge in demand for animal protein has kept the meat market aloft. With this the demand for go-along products including meat tenderizer powder have also swelled. The developed countries already have a large market for meat tenderizer powder as they have been early adopters. Demand for meat tenderizer powder in the developing countries has been outpacing that of their developed counterparts as they have been spending more than before on meat products.

Meatless Flavour Market: According to the data published by vegan bits there are 75 million vegan people across the world. Rise in awareness about healthy dietary practices and animal slaughter boosting the vegan population thereby increasing the demand for meatless flavours products over the industrial forecast period. Meatless flavours are the plant-based flavours which are created from different plants and herbs.

Fat Free Candy Market: Fat free candy market is all set to witness propelling growth because of factors like The rising target customer base and product innovation are also expected to drive the growth of the global candy industry.

