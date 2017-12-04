Redwood Asset Management Inc. Announces Estimated Annual Capital Gains Distribution

TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Redwood Asset Management Inc. (“Redwood”) today announced the estimated annual capital gains distributions for its open-end exchange-traded funds and closed-end funds (“Funds”) for the 2017 tax year end. The distributions represent capital gains realized during the year and will not be paid in cash, but will be reinvested in additional units and reported as taxable.

Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of November 28, 2017. Circumstances may arise which would cause these estimates to change before the Funds’ tax year end on December 15, 2017 or December 31, 2017, as applicable.

Redwood expects to announce the final annual distribution amounts for the mutual fund trusts as well as the monthly and quarterly cash distributions for all Funds on or about January 5, 2018. For Redwood Fund Corp. and Connected Wealth Funds Inc., which are mutual fund corporations, final annual capital gains distributions will be announced on or about January 15, 2018, if necessary. As of November 28, 2017, Redwood Fund Corp. has no expected annual capital gains distribution. All annual capital gains distributions are considered notional distributions and are automatically reinvested in the funds at the time of the distribution.

Per Unit Connected Wealth Funds Inc. Redwood Core Income Equity Fund – ETF Series RDE – Redwood Tactical Asset Allocation Fund – ETF Series RTA – Redwood Mutual Fund Trusts Redwood Canadian Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units RPS $ 0.1284 Redwood U.S. Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units RPU1 $ 0.2211 Redwood U.S. Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units RPU.B /

RPU.U – Redwood Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – ETF Units REM –

(1) RPU and RBP.UN realized capital gains in 2017 primarily from hedging US dollar exposure.

About Redwood Asset Management Inc.

Redwood Asset Management is a Toronto-based investment fund manager, focused on delivering unique investment solutions managed by boutique global investment managers to Canadian investors. Redwood Asset Management is a wholly owned subsidiary of Purpose Investments Inc., which has over $3.6 billion in assets under management. More information about Redwood’s product offerings is available at www.redwoodasset.com.

