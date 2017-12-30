Breaking News
Home / Top News / Redwood Asset Management Inc. Announces Final Notional Distributions For Closed-End Funds

Redwood Asset Management Inc. Announces Final Notional Distributions For Closed-End Funds

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 8 hours ago

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Redwood Asset Management Inc. (“Redwood”) today announced the final annual capital gains distributions for its closed-end funds with a December 31, 2017 tax year end. The distributions represent capital gains and income realized during the year and will not be paid in cash, but will be reinvested in additional units and the resulting units immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by each investor will not change.

Unitholders of record at close of business on December 29, 2017, will receive the 2017 notional distributions.

Closed-End Funds

Exchange
Symbol

Final Annual
Notional
Distribution
Per Unit
June 2021 Investment Grade Bond Pool – Class T RBP.UN $ 0.125
June 2021 Investment Grade Bond Pool – Class A unlisted $ 0.185

About Redwood Asset Management Inc.
Redwood Asset Management is a Toronto-based investment fund manager, focused on delivering unique investment solutions managed by boutique global investment managers to Canadian investors. Redwood Asset Management is a wholly owned subsidiary of Purpose Investments Inc., which has over $4.9 billion in assets under management. More information about Redwood’s product offerings is available at www.redwoodasset.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Redwood Asset Management
Peter Shippen
President & CEO
T: 1.877.789.1517
[email protected]

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.