Redwood Asset Management Inc. Announces Final Notional Distributions For Closed-End Funds

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Redwood Asset Management Inc. (“Redwood”) today announced the final annual capital gains distributions for its closed-end funds with a December 31, 2017 tax year end. The distributions represent capital gains and income realized during the year and will not be paid in cash, but will be reinvested in additional units and the resulting units immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by each investor will not change.

Unitholders of record at close of business on December 29, 2017, will receive the 2017 notional distributions.

Closed-End Funds Exchange

Symbol Final Annual

Notional

Distribution

Per Unit June 2021 Investment Grade Bond Pool – Class T RBP.UN $ 0.125 June 2021 Investment Grade Bond Pool – Class A unlisted $ 0.185

About Redwood Asset Management Inc.

Redwood Asset Management is a Toronto-based investment fund manager, focused on delivering unique investment solutions managed by boutique global investment managers to Canadian investors. Redwood Asset Management is a wholly owned subsidiary of Purpose Investments Inc., which has over $4.9 billion in assets under management. More information about Redwood’s product offerings is available at www.redwoodasset.com.

