Redwood Capital Bancorp: Strong Second Quarter Earnings –Continued Dividend

EUREKA, Calif., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On July 31, 2019, REDWOOD CAPITAL BANCORP (RWCB.OB), the only locally owned and operated community bank holding company in Humboldt County, announced unaudited financial results for the three month period ended June 30, 2019. Redwood Capital Bank, the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, reported strong second quarter earnings.

John Dalby, President and CEO remarked, “The Redwood Capital Bank staff continues to deliver unmatched customer service and quality performance which has resulted in a growing net interest margin and consistent earnings performance. They are engaged and active in the community and provide community service far beyond the walls of the branches. I am grateful for the staff that I work with as well as the focus and support of our Board of Directors. Asset quality is excellent and continues to improve. The bank is well positioned for the future. The opening of the Henderson Center Branch has been well received by the community. If you have not already done so, I encourage you to stop by and visit.”

Total assets as of June 30, 2019 were $360.7 million, an increase of 1% from the prior quarter and 3% from the same period last year. Total loans, net of unearned income, rose to $276.6 million as of June 30, 2019, a decrease of 2% from the March 31, 2019 figures and an increase of 2% over the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Lastly, total deposits grew to $325.7 million as of June 30, 2019, an increase of 1% over the prior quarter and 2% higher than the June 30, 2018 reported figure.

Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 totaled $3,576,000 up 1% from the $3,553,000 reported for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and up 8% from the $3,300,000 reported for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The company also reported net income after taxes and provision expenses in the second quarter of 2019 of $1,047,000 up 6% reported for the three months ended March 31, 2019; however down slightly by 6% from the $1,104,000 reported for the second quarter of 2018. The net profit is primarily attributed to core earnings growth.

Renee Byers, SVP/CFO stated, “We were pleased with the company’s financial performance during the second quarter of 2019. The excellent quality of the balance sheet continued to produce outstanding results, asset quality remained strong and expenses were well controlled.”

Additionally, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share, payable on August 9, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 29, 2019. The dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $0.28 per share or 1.67%, based upon a market price of $16.75 per common share. CEO Dalby explained, “The Board of Directors and management continue to place a high priority on the maintenance of a consistent dividend along with continued growth in shareholder value.”

For more information regarding Redwood Capital Bancorp, please visit our website at www.redwoodcapitalbank.com, contact Renee Byers, SVP/CFO, at (707) 444-9849, or stop by our headquarters and main office at 402 “G” Street, Eureka, California 95501.

