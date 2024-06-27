CHICAGO, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest growing fourth party logistics providers in North America, today announced its role in reimagining the transportation and logistics strategy for Snak-King, a renowned snack food manufacturer and distributor. Through innovative logistics strategies and tailored solutions, Redwood helped Snak-King mitigate the disruption to its supply chain, achieving remarkable cost savings and enhanced logistical efficiency.

The post-pandemic landscape presented Snak-King with unprecedented challenges, including escalated transportation expenses and supply chain disruptions. In response, Snak-King partnered with Redwood to identify and implement strategic solutions that would bolster its supply chain resilience and maintain competitive pricing without compromising product availability.

“Our collaboration with Redwood has been nothing short of transformative,” said Thomas Gurrola, Director of Logistics at Snak-King. “The pandemic created a significant strain on our operations, but Redwood’s strategic guidance and managed services have allowed us to not just recover but thrive in these challenging times. We’ve seen a noteworthy reduction in our transportation costs and an improvement in operational efficiency, allowing us to continue delivering our beloved snack products to consumers without interruption.”

Leveraging its industry experience in both supply chain technology and logistics execution orchestration, Redwood introduced a comprehensive suite of services to address Snak-King’s specific needs. These services include fully managed truckload (TL) transportation services, comprehensive freight brokerage, innovative solutions for less-than-truckload (LTL) returns and expedited shipping support to swiftly address any arising logistical hurdles.

This partnership has enabled Snak-King to streamline its logistics operations, secure more favorable carrier rates and significantly reduce risk exposure. By consolidating its carrier base and optimizing freight routes, Snak-King has not only realized immediate cost benefits but has also positioned itself for long-term success in an increasingly volatile market environment.

“Helping Snak-King adapt and overcome disruptions in their supply chain is a testament to Redwood’s modern 4PL strategy, leveraging our logistics expertise and technology,” said Mike Reed, Chief Product Officer, Redwood.

To learn more about how Snak-King achieved these impressive results with Redwood’s help, please see the case study here.

About Redwood Logistics

Redwood Logistics, a leading logistics platform company and modern 4PL headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 21 years. The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage and flexible freight management all wrapped into a revolutionary logistics and technology strategy, a modern 4PL. Redwood’s 4PL strategy utilizes an open platform for digital logistics that empowers shippers to seamlessly mix-and-match partners, technologies and solutions into their own unique digital supply chain fingerprint. Redwood connects a wide range of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry’s brightest minds. For more information, visit www.redwoodlogistics.com.

About Snak-King

Snak-King is a privately owned snack food manufacturer founded in 1978, headquartered in Industry, California. Snak King manufactures potato chips, tortilla chips, nuts, popcorn and other snacks under private label as well its own proprietary brand names. The company is one of the largest manufacturers of snack foods in the United States, employing about 950 people and operating more than 600,000 square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space.