Redwood Living, Inc. announces 121 new apartments coming to Rochester Hills

Independence, Ohio, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

Representative photo of future Redwood Rochester Hills apartment home interior
Independence, Ohio, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A brand-new neighborhood of single-story apartments is under construction in Rochester Hills, Mich. by Ohio-based Redwood Living, Inc.

Each of the seven floor plans available at Redwood Rochester Hills will include two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Unlike traditional apartment complexes, Redwood’s signature design includes single-story open floor plans, attached two-car garages and private entrances with dedicated street addresses.

“Redwood is thrilled to add our 27th apartment neighborhood in the state of Michigan right in the heart of vibrant Rochester Hills,” said Mike VanGelder, Senior VP of Property Operations at Redwood. “This thriving community has received multiple public accolades as a ‘best place to live’ and it is not hard to see why. Redwood Rochester Hills gives residents yet another place to call home that is just minutes away from downtown, Rochester Municipal Park and Thelma Spencer Park.”

Apartment homes at Redwood Rochester Hills will range from 1,294 to 1,381 square feet and monthly rent will start at $2,300 per month.

Amenities That Impress 

Every apartment at Redwood Rochester Hills will feature a spacious eat-in kitchen with a large pantry, vaulted ceilings, and bonus living space that can be utilized for an office, home gym, or whatever best suits residents’ needs.   

Additional amenities at Redwood Rochester Hills will include:

  • Full-size appliances
  • Washer and dryer hookups
  • Large closets
  • Upgraded finishes and features
  • Personal patios
  • Pet-friendly accommodations 

Redwood Rochester Hills is located at 1339 Beale Circle, across the street from Yates Cider Mill on Dequindre Road.

Hard hat tours will commence soon, but interested residents are also invited to schedule an in-person or self-guided tour (available 24 hours a day) at nearby Redwood Shelby Township. They can also begin the leasing process online. 

Redwood has developed and manages more than 14,000 apartment homes in 133+ neighborhoods throughout Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Iowa, North Carolina and South Carolina. 

About Redwood Living, Inc.
Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company already with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Kentucky, currently. The company will begin construction in Nebraska during 2022, with potential projects planned for markets in Missouri after that. Redwood believes that the growth of the rental population demands the response its neighborhoods provide. The success of this approach continues to be validated in new markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com.   

