Redwood Living Inc. Announces New Vice President of Acquisitions

Cleveland, Ohio, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Independence-based developer and owner of single-family apartment homes, Redwood Living Inc. (Redwood), has named real estate industry veteran Kevin Kwiatkowski as the company’s new Vice President of Acquisitions.

Kwiatkowski will immediately integrate into Redwood’s portfolio of rental properties in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, North Carolina and South Carolina, working with land brokers and helping to propel Redwood’s expansion plans into new markets. He will leverage his prior industry experience to help Redwood meet their goals in 2020 and beyond.

“At Redwood, our core values and culture are the cornerstones of our business,” said David Conwill, CEO, Redwood. “Kevin is an exceptional real estate developer who operates with high integrity and strong core values. We are ecstatic to bring him into the Redwood family as we build upon an already remarkable acquisition team, and pursue Redwood’s vision and mission of delivering Redwood Apartment Neighborhoods throughout Suburban America.”

Kwiatkowski brings over 20 years of experience in real estate acquisition, entitlement, and land development, including over 15 years with two of the top five national homebuilders, NVR Inc. and Pulte Group. He began his career in Ypsilanti Twp., Mich., where he served as the Township’s Community & Economic Development Director. Kwiatkowski is a graduate of Eastern Michigan University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and a Master of Science in Urban and Regional Planning. 

Currently, Redwood owns and manages over 10,000 units in nearly 100 neighborhoods across six states, with plans for another 2,000 new units in 2020. Redwood’s signature single-story apartments with attached garages situated in welcoming, green-centric neighborhood settings provide residents all the comforts of home plus the conveniences of a maintenance-free lifestyle.

About Redwood Living, Inc.

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company believes that the growth of the rental population demands the response that Redwood provides. The success of this approach continues to be validated in new markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com.

