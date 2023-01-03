Single-story apartments by Redwood
Independence, Ohio, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ohio-based developer and manager of single-story apartment homes, Redwood Living, Inc., announces significant growth for its portfolio – the company has now developed and manages a total of 15,000 apartment homes.
“Each time we open a Redwood Neighborhood is a celebration, and the significance of each and every one is never lost on me or our team,” said Steve Kimmelman, CEO of Redwood. “But today we look at the bigger picture and take pride in this remarkable milestone for our brand. After more than 20 years of development we have stayed incredibly true to our mission and to the consistency and quality of our product and service. It’s that level of commitment that got us to 15,000 and it will continue to carry us well into the future.”
Redwood reached the 15,000-unit mark at the close of 2022 thanks to remarkable growth and expansion throughout the year. Here is a look at the most recent additions that contributed to this milestone:
Ohio
Redwood Avon Lake: Phase II expansion
Redwood Batavia Tealtown Road: New neighborhood
Redwood Copley Heritage Woods Drive: New neighborhood
Redwood Fairborn: Phase III expansion
Redwood Kent Tallmadge Road: New neighborhood
Redwood Marysville SR 4: New neighborhood
Redwood Medina Lafayette Township: New neighborhood
Michigan
Redwood Holt: Phase II expansion
Redwood Rochester Hills: New neighborhood
Redwood Southgate Allen Road: Phase II expansion
Redwood Texas Township: Phase II expansion
North Carolina
Redwood Charlotte Ridge Road: New neighborhood
Redwood Monroe: New neighborhood
Iowa
Redwood Waukee Hickman Road: New neighborhood
Illinois
Redwood Lockport: New neighborhood
Spanning eight states, including Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Iowa, North Carolina and South Carolina, rental homes by Redwood include the brand’s signature single-story layout, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and attached garages. Residents also enjoy that their apartment home comes with its own private entrance and dedicated street address.
Some additional amenities and Redwood Advantages that make a Redwood apartment feel like home, include spacious eat-in kitchens, large pantries, open floor plans, large closets, washer and dryer hookups, vaulted ceilings, personal patios, pet-friendly accommodations, bonus living space and much more.
Redwood recently announced expansion into its ninth state (Nebraska) and is currently under construction with the first Redwood Neighborhood in the greater Omaha area. Looking ahead to 2023, Redwood’s plans call for continued growth, with the addition of new apartment homes in existing and new suburban markets.
####
About Redwood Living, Inc.
Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina and Kentucky. In 2023, Redwood will welcome its first neighborhood in Nebraska. The success of Redwood’s approach to construction, development and property management continues to be validated in new and existing markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com.
Attachment
- Single-story apartments by Redwood
CONTACT: Marketing Redwood Living Marketing@byRedwood.com
- Papa Murphy’s Awarded on Newsweek’s America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains List for a Second Year in a Row - January 3, 2023
- Redwood Living, Inc. announces portfolio milestone: 15,000 apartment homes - January 3, 2023
- Syneos Health to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference - January 3, 2023