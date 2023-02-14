Redwood Apartment Exterior Redwood’s signature design offers residents single-story floor plans with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a two-car attached garage.

Redwood Apartment Interior Redwood residents enjoy spacious eat-in kitchens with large pantries.

Independence, Ohio, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ohio-based developer and manager of single-story apartment homes, Redwood Living, Inc., is significantly expanding in Charlotte, adding 268 apartments in three neighborhoods across the region.

“Unlike traditional apartment complexes, no one lives above or below you in a Redwood home. Our signature design offers residents single-story floor plans with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a two-car attached garage,” said Steve Kimmelman, CEO of Redwood. “Since first entering the market in 2018, it’s been clear that people in Charlotte and its surrounding areas desire Redwood’s business model for apartment home living.”

Renters continue to flock to Redwood’s neighborhoods because they offer the amenities residents desire: spacious eat-in kitchens with large pantries, open floor plans, large closets, washer and dryer hookups, full-size appliances, and vaulted ceilings. Plus, Redwood’s teams take care of home maintenance and lawn care, allowing residents to focus on what matters, enjoying life.

Each floor plan includes an individual street address, private entrance, a flexible den space for use however residents desire (often an office, workout area, or craft space), and the ability to have up to three pets—a rarity in the apartment rental space.

“Residents love the lifestyle of living in a Redwood Neighborhood, and we are thrilled to bring that experience to three more communities near Charlotte this year.”

Redwood’s three new area neighborhoods include:

Redwood Charlotte Harris Houston Road

Location: 5110 Red Alder Lane

This neighborhood is adjacent to the University of North Carolina campus and is located 16 miles from Downtown Charlotte. Residents will enjoy convenient access to some of Charlotte’s best commercial and entertainment destinations, including Concord Mills, PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte Motor Speedway and several parks and golf courses.

Property acreage: 20

Number of apartments: 73

Number of floor plans: 5

Square footage range: 1,294-1,709

Monthly Rent: $1,999-$2,499

Timing: the first residents are expected to move in by April 2023

Leasing Contact Info: (844) 954-4754 // Charlotte2@byRedwood.com



Redwood Kannapolis Parkway

Location: 5476 Milestone Avenue

Ideally situated within minutes of Oak Avenue Mall, Vietnam Veterans Park and Frank Liske Park, along with the region’s picturesque running and biking trails. Commuters will enjoy convenient access to downtown via Interstate 85 or Amtrak.

Property acreage: 37

Number of apartments: 99 (phase one)

Number of floor plans: 7

Square footage range: 1,294-1,709

Monthly Rent: $1,999-$2,499

Timing: the first residents are expected to move in during February. Timing for phase two (60 apartments) will be announced separately.

Leasing Contact Info: (855) 980-5862 // Kannapolis@byRedwood.com

Redwood Troutman

Location: 145 Macel Drive

Located within close proximity to recreational offerings such as Alex Cooper Park, Lake Norman State Park and Kids@Play, along with several retail destinations.

Property acreage: 20

Number of apartments: 96

Number of floor plans: 6

Square footage range: 1,294-1,709

Monthly Rent: $1,674-$2,174

Timing: the first residents are expected to move in by April 2023

Leasing Contact Info: (844) 917-0621 // Troutman@byRedwood.com

Redwood has developed and manages 15,000 apartment homes in more than 120 neighborhoods throughout the Midwest and Carolinas.

####

About Redwood Living, Inc.

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina and Kentucky. In 2023, Redwood will welcome its first neighborhood in Nebraska. The success of Redwood’s approach to construction, development and property management continues to be validated in new and existing markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com.

Attachments

Redwood Apartment Exterior

Redwood Apartment Interior

CONTACT: Marketing Redwood Living Marketing@byRedwood.com