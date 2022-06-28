Breaking News
felene vodka
Redwood Living Inc. Named a Winner of the Northeast Ohio Top Workplaces 2022 Award for Fifth Consecutive Year

Independence, Ohio, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Innovative developer and manager of single-story apartment homes, Redwood Living, Inc (Redwood), has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer Top Workplaces.

The program aims to offer data to engage employees, showcase standout culture, and attract and maintain top talent at organizations in Cleveland and surrounding communities. The 2022 list ranks 220 companies, nonprofits, schools and other employers in large, mid-size and small categories. It is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC.

“Redwood is proud to achieve this honor for the fifth consecutive year,” says Jill Silloway, Redwood’s President. “We are thankful for our Redwood Ambassadors’ willingness to offer their feedback about the Redwood employee experience, and we look forward to using that feedback to continuously enhance our already remarkable culture.”

Redwood’s employees span eight states, developing and managing the company’s growing portfolio of single-story apartment homes. In Cleveland, Redwood employs approximately 240 employees at the company’s corporate headquarters and operates nearly 30 neighborhoods across the Northeast Ohio region.

In response to feedback from employees, Redwood has introduced numerous employee programs over the past year, such as volunteer time off and paid maternity leave. The company looks forward to partnering with employees to make working at Redwood even more remarkable in the coming years.

Learn more about Redwood and view current career opportunities at a company that puts its people first. 

 About Redwood Living, Inc.

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company already with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Kentucky, currently. The company will begin construction in Nebraska during 2022, with potential projects planned for markets in Missouri after that. Redwood believes that the growth of the rental population demands the response its neighborhoods provide. The success of this approach continues to be validated in new markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com.       

 

