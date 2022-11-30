Redwood Apartment Exterior Representative photo of future Redwood apartment exterior

Redwood Apartment Interior Representative photo of future Redwood apartment interior

Independence, Ohio, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ohio-based developer and manager of single-story apartment homes, Redwood Living, Inc., will welcome residents to its first neighborhood in Nebraska next summer as part of a broader expansion in the state.

Site work is underway for Redwood Bellevue South 25th Street, a brand-new neighborhood that will feature 131 single-story apartment homes ranging in size from 1,294-1,620 square feet.

Residents can choose among four floor plans, each with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, along with a two-car attached garage and ample storage. Quality construction combined with Redwood’s signature single-story design provide built-in peace and quiet. Residents also enjoy having their own dedicated street address, making it easy for visitors to find their front door.

Additional amenities include:

Spacious, eat-in kitchens with large pantries and extra storage space

Open floor plans

Large closets

Washer and dryer hookups

Full-size appliances

Vaulted ceilings

Upgraded finishes and features

Pet-friendly accommodations

Green-centric neighborhood settings

Bonus space that can utilized based on lifestyle needs, such as a home office or personal gym

The first residents are expected to move in by summer 2023. Monthly rent will start at $1,800.

Currently, Redwood has plans for five neighborhoods in Omaha and its surrounding suburbs. The company is eyeing additional opportunities in the market, along with sites in Lincoln and Council Bluffs, Iowa, over the next several years.

“The Omaha market shares the same Midwestern sensibilities and culture found in many of the markets where we operate, so, naturally, we would expand here,” said Steve Kimmelman, chief executive officer at Redwood. “We are thrilled to introduce the signature style of our single-story, two-bedroom, with two-car attached garage Redwood brand to the Cornhusker State. We invite residents to discover what living in a Redwood Neighborhood is all about.”

Redwood Bellevue South 25th Street will be located on a 26.97-acre lot at 10574 S 25th Street, less than 20 minutes from downtown Omaha and Eppley Airfield.

Interested residents can fill out a contact form to be added to the prospect list for future updates. Hard hat tours are expected to begin in the spring.

Redwood has developed and manages more than 14,000 apartment homes in 133+ neighborhoods throughout Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina, and soon, Nebraska.

####

About Redwood Living, Inc.

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company already with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Kentucky, currently. The company will begin construction in Nebraska during 2022, with potential projects planned for markets in Missouri after that. The success of Redwood’s approach to construction, development and property management continues to be validated in new and existing markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com.



Attachments

Redwood Apartment Exterior

Redwood Apartment Interior

CONTACT: Marketing Redwood Living Marketing@byRedwood.com