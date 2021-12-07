Breaking News
Redwood Logistics Named Among 2022 FreightWaves FreightTech 25

–Redwood ranks within top 25 after three straight years in top 100–

CHICAGO, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest-growing supply chain and logistics companies in North America, was listed among FreightWaves’ annual FreightTech 25 list. Now in its fourth year, the FreightWaves FreightTech awards celebrate innovation and disruption within the freight industry.

“Redwood lives at the intersection between logistics and technology, so it’s an incredible honor to be featured alongside our freight technology peers and partners in the FreightTech 25,” said Mark Yeager, CEO, Redwood. “This year’s launch of LPaaS enabled us to reveal our current and future vision for Redwood as we grow our ecosystem of supply chain technologies and logistics services.”

Earlier this year, Redwood launched its Logistics Platform as a Service (LPaaS), bridging the gap between logistics and technology through an interconnected and open platform that allows for effortless scaling and logistics network design. As the pioneer of the LPaaS approach, Redwood leverages RedwoodConnect™, a proprietary, cloud based, mix-and-match integration solution providing Redwood and its customers with a futureproof scalable platform for growth, speed and consolidation​. These game-changing technologies helped launch Redwood’s digital logistics ecosystem, offering customers complete optionality, profitability and control.

“LPaaS delivers high-value, low-risk logistics and technology services to our customers and helps them navigate a supremely fragmented and ever-changing supply chain environment,” said Eric Rempel, chief innovation officer at Redwood. “Having everything interconnected through RedwoodConnect allows users to customize their own unique digital supply chain for optimal results.”

Over 500 nominations for 200 companies across the United States were submitted for this year’s FreightTech award. The FreightTech award rankings are determined by hand-picked peer groups of CEOs, industry leaders and investors actively investing in the freight industry. This year marks Redwood’s first FreightTech 25 honor after making the FreightTech 100 in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

About Redwood Logistics
Redwood Logistics, a leading logistics platform company headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 20 years. The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage, flexible freight management and logistics consulting all wrapped into a revolutionary logistics and technology delivery model—Logistics Platform as a Service (LPaaS). LPaaS utilizes an open platform for digital logistics that empowers shippers to seamlessly mix-and-match partners, technologies and solutions into their own unique digital supply chain fingerprint. Redwood connects a wide range of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry’s brightest minds. For more information, visit www.redwoodlogistics.com

