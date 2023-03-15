Reed’s Products are Now Available in 500 Loblaws Stores Across Canada

NORWALK, Conn., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reed’s, Inc. (OTCQX: REED) (“Reed’s” or the “Company”), owner of the nation’s leading portfolio of handcrafted, natural ginger beverages, today announced a new distribution partnership with Loblaws Companies Limited (“Loblaws”), a leading Canadian retailer operating under 22 regional and market-segment banners. This distribution channel grants Reed’s access to 500 Loblaws’ stores across Canada, bolstering the Company’s current Canadian footprint. Reed’s and Virgil’s sodas are now showcased in the new craft soda section and will provide Loblaws consumers with a “better-for-you” option.

“We are excited to partner with Loblaws and help launch their new craft soda section with our fan favorite Reed’s and Virgil’s craft sodas,” said Norman E. Snyder, CEO of Reed’s. “Loblaws not only has a leading presence in Canada, but also mirrors our commitment to providing high quality products that contain natural, “better-for-you” ingredients. We look forward to mutual success in serving the natural-focused consumer across Canada.”

New Loblaws items include Reed’s Original Ginger Beer, Reed’s Extra Ginger Beer, Virgil’s Root Beer, Virgil’s Black Cherry, Virgil’s Vanilla Cream Soda and Virgil’s Orange Cream Soda. Reed’s products are distributed to Loblaws in Canada by way of Unique Foods (Canada) Inc.

About Reed’s, Inc.

Reed’s is an innovative company and category leader that provides the world with high quality, premium and naturally bold™ better-for-you beverages. Established in 1989, Reed’s is a leader in craft beverages under the Reed’s®, Virgil’s® and Flying Cauldron® brand names. The Company’s beverages are now sold in over 45,000 stores nationwide.

Reed’s is known as America’s #1 name in natural, ginger-based beverages. Crafted using real ginger and premium ingredients, the Reed’s portfolio includes ginger beers, ginger ales, ready-to-drink ginger mules and hard ginger ales. The brand has recently successfully expanded into the zero-sugar segment with its proprietary, natural sweetener system.

Virgil’s® is an award-winning line of craft sodas, made with the finest natural ingredients and without GMOs or artificial preservatives. The brand offers an array of great tasting, bold flavored sodas including Root Beer, Vanilla Cream, Black Cherry, Orange Cream, and more. These flavors are also available in nine zero sugar varieties which are naturally sweetened and certified ketogenic.

Flying Cauldron® is a non-alcoholic butterscotch beer prized for its creamy vanilla and butterscotch flavors. Sought after by beverage aficionados, Flying Cauldron is made with natural ingredients and no artificial flavors, sweeteners, preservatives, gluten, caffeine, or GMOs.

For more information, visit drinkreeds.com, virgils.com and flyingcauldron.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

ir@reedsinc.com

(720) 330-2829