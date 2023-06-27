Market Presence grows with Reed’s Ready-to-Drink Craft Mules and Reed’s Hard Ginger Ale in over 180 stores.

NORWALK, Conn., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reed’s, Inc. (OTCQX: REED) (“Reed’s” or the “Company”), owner of the nation’s leading portfolio of handcrafted, natural ginger beverages, today announced it has expanded its offering in Meijer with its full range of alcohol-based beverages: Reed’s Classic Craft Mule, Reed’s Stormy Mule, and Reed’s Hard Ginger Ale. Meijer, a leading Midwest retailer, will offer these products in 180 locations across Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin and Kentucky.

“We are excited to grow our product availability of our alcohol portfolio with a leading Midwest retailer like Meijer and expand the retail footprint of our line of Craft Mules and Hard Ginger Ale,” said Norman E. Snyder, CEO of Reed’s. “This builds on our other listing wins in the region, helping us to break through with these excellent drinks. We look forward to the mutual success of both Reed’s and Meijer as we serve our customers in the Midwest.”

Reed’s Classic Craft Ginger Mule and Reed’s Stormy Craft Ginger Mule are ready-to-drink versions of the perennially popular cocktails. They are naturally brewed with real fresh ginger and contain 7% alcohol by volume. Hitting Meijer shelves in time for summer, the Mules are made the Reed’s way, without artificial colors, GMOs or Gluten.

Light and refreshing, Reed’s® Hard Ginger Ale contains 5% ABV and is only 100 calories per can. Available in four delectable flavors – Mango, Pineapple-Coconut, Cherry-Lime, and Watermelon-Strawberry – each product is well-balanced with a sweet and savory burst followed by a distinct, bold and spicy kick of ginger. Remaining true to the Reed’s roots, these ready-to-drink (RTD) spiked ginger ales are packed with real ginger and naturally brewed without artificial preservatives, sweeteners, or colors.

Reed’s is also fortunate to partner with leading distributors to serve Meijer. These include Henry Fox, IHS, Rave Associates, Griffin Beverage, Bud Distribution, Earl Smith, Heidelberg, and Beechwood Distribution.

About Reed’s, Inc.

Reed’s is an innovative company and category leader that provides the world with high quality, premium and naturally bold™ better-for-you beverages. Established in 1989, Reed’s is a leader in craft beverages under the Reed’s®, Virgil’s® and Flying Cauldron® brand names. The Company’s beverages are now sold in over 45,000 stores nationwide.

Reed’s is known as America’s #1 name in natural, ginger-based beverages. Crafted using real ginger and premium ingredients, the Reed’s portfolio includes ginger beers, ginger ales, ready-to-drink ginger mules and hard ginger ales. The brand has recently successfully expanded into the zero-sugar segment with its proprietary, natural sweetener system.

Virgil’s® is an award-winning line of craft sodas, made with the finest natural ingredients and without GMOs or artificial preservatives. The brand offers an array of great tasting, bold flavored sodas including Root Beer, Vanilla Cream, Black Cherry, Orange Cream, and more. These flavors are also available in nine zero sugar varieties which are naturally sweetened and certified ketogenic.

Flying Cauldron® is a non-alcoholic butterscotch beer prized for its creamy vanilla and butterscotch flavors. Sought after by beverage aficionados, Flying Cauldron is made with natural ingredients and no artificial flavors, sweeteners, preservatives, gluten, caffeine, or GMOs.

For more information, visit drinkreeds.com, virgils.com and flyingcauldron.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

ir@reedsinc.com

(720) 330-2829