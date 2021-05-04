Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Reed’s Inc.® Announces Expanded Distribution With CVS Pharmacy

Reed’s Inc.® Announces Expanded Distribution With CVS Pharmacy

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Six New Beverage Multipacks From Reed’s® & Virgil’s™ Roll Out At Over 1,000 Stores

Reed’s Inc.® Announces Expanded Distribution With CVS Pharmacy

Six New Beverage Multipacks From Reed’s® & Virgil’s™ Roll Out At Over 1,000 Stores

Six New Beverage Multipacks From Reed’s® & Virgil’s™ Roll Out At Over 1,000 Stores

NORWALK, Conn., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reed’s Inc.® (Nasdaq: REED), maker of the nation’s leading portfolio of handcrafted, all-natural beverages, announces further distribution with CVS Pharmacy as the company’s best-selling varieties expand into over 1,000 stores.

The increased distribution brings more better-for-you beverage options from Reed’s®, America’s #1 ginger company, and Virgil’s™, a full line of handcrafted sodas, to CVS Pharmacy consumers. The expansion builds on the tremendous response the retailer received for the existing availability of Reed’s® Extra and Zero Sugar Extra Ginger Beer, which is crafted with REAL fresh, organic ginger root in a Jamaican-inspired recipe.

Moving more prominently into CVS Pharmacy stores, in addition to Reed’s® Ginger Beer, the all-natural beverage multipack options now include Reed’s® REALLY REAL Ginger Ale™ Original and Zero Sugar, the only ginger ale on the market made with 2,000 mg of REAL, fresh-pressed organic ginger, as well as Certified Ketogenic sodas from Virgil’s™ in Zero Sugar flavors like Root Beer, Cream Soda and Cola, that are handcrafted with a proprietary natural sweetener system and no artificial preservatives.

“Over the past year, Reed’s Inc. has been rapidly expanding our distribution across all channels, and we are excited to increase availability of Reed’s and Virgil’s beverages at CVS Pharmacy locations across the country,” said Norman E. Snyder, CEO of Reed’s, Inc.®“Growing from just two of our Ginger Beers at CVS Pharmacy, to now retailing multiple varieties from Reed’s and Virgil’s, shows our company’s unstoppable momentum to meet the demand from consumers and retailers alike for more all-natural alternatives.”

Reed’s® and Virgil’s™ also retail at grocery and convenience stores nationwide, and online at the Reed’s® and Virgil’s™ Amazon Storefronts, as well as the Reed’s® and Virgil’s™ Online Stores.

For more information about Reed’s Inc.®, please visit the Reed’s® website and the Virgil’s™ website or call 800-99-REEDS. Follow Reed’s® on Reed’s® Twitter, Reed’s® Instagram, and Reed’s® Facebook (@drinkreeds), and Virgil’s™ on Virgil’s™ Twitter, Virgil’s™ Instagram, and Virgil’s™ Facebook (@drinkvirgils).

About Reed’s, Inc.
Established in 1989, Reed’s is America’s number 1 name in Ginger and America’s best-selling Ginger Beer brand and innovator for decades. Virgil’s is America’s best-selling independent, full line of natural craft sodas. The Reed’s® portfolio is sold in over 40,000 retail doors nationwide. Reed’s core product line of Original, Premium, Extra and Strongest Craft Ginger Beers, along with the Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Extra Ginger Beer are unique due to the proprietary process of using fresh ginger root combined with a Jamaican inspired recipe of natural spices and fruit juices. Reed’s recently introduced Reed’s Real Ginger Ale in both full and zero sugar versions that contain 2,000 mg of fresh ginger. The company uses this same handcrafted approach in its award-winning Virgil’s™ line of great tasting, bold flavored craft sodas and Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Varieties.

Media Contact:
5W Public Relations
[email protected]
212.999.5585

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7198bd4-8488-4e6b-ad25-1ccdd5d2eda1

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.