Reed’s Inc. Announces Release Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Webcast

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reed’s Inc. (Nasdaq: REED), owner of the nation’s leading portfolio of handcrafted, all-natural beverages, today announced that it intends to issue its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the market close on Monday, November 9, 2020.

Following the release, members of Reed’s, Inc. senior management team will host a conference call with financial analysts and investors at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. This conference call can be accessed via a link on Reed’s investor website at http://investor.reedsinc.com/ under the “Events & Presentations” section or directly at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=141857. To listen to the live call over the Internet, please go to Reed’s website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Additionally, the call may be accessed with the toll free dial-in number, (877) 425-9470 (U.S.); or (201) 389-0878 (International). Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website under the “Investors” section at http://investor.reedsinc.com/ for approximately 90 days.

About Reed’s, Inc.:

Established in 1989, Reed’s is America’s number 1 name in Ginger and America’s best-selling Ginger Beer brand and innovator for decades. Virgil’s is America’s best-selling independent, full line of natural craft sodas. The Reed’s® portfolio is sold in over 35,000 retail doors nationwide. Reed’s core product line of Original, Extra and Strongest Craft Ginger Beers, along with the Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Extra Ginger Beer are unique due to the proprietary process of using fresh ginger root combined with a Jamaican inspired recipe of natural spices and fruit juices. The company uses this same handcrafted approach in its award-winning Virgil’s™ line of great tasting, bold flavored craft sodas and Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Varieties.

For more information about Reed’s, please visit the Company’s website at: http://www.drinkreeds.com or call 800-99-REEDS. Follow Reed’s on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook @drinkreeds.

For more information about Virgil’s, please visit Virgil’s website at: http://www.virgils.com. Follow Virgil’s on Twitter and Instagram @drinkvirgils and on Facebook @drinkvirgilssoda.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations
Scott Van Winkle, ICR
(800) 997-3337 Ext 6
Or (617) 956-6736
Email: [email protected]
www.reedsinc.com

