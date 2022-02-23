REEFER Token Sells Out Pre-Sale Allotment Ahead of Schedule

Breaking News
The revolutionary crypto cannabis platform was set to end its pre-sale on February 24th

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — REEFER Token (https://reefertoken.io/) ($REEFER), the revolutionary crypto platform for the cannabis industry has has sold out its pre-sale allotment 3 days early, which was originally slated to end on February 24th. REEFER Token expects to publicly list on Pancake Swap early next week. In advance of listing, REEFER Token will engage in an aggressive, targeted, and intensive marketing & promotional campaign that will include Instagram/Twitter influencers, Telegram AMA’s, call groups, and listings on influential coin sites such as (coinmarketcap.com) and (coingecko.com) Because of the early sell out, the REEFER Token founding team  had to reschedule a number of promotional initiatives planned. Check REEFER’s Telegram chat here for details in advance of the public listing. 

The founders of REEFER Token commented “There was incredible interest in REEFER Token, selling out our pre-sale allotment 3 days before it’s scheduled conclusion demonstrates the market’s demand for REEFER Token’s revolutionary solution for the cannabis industry. The REEFER Token founders are working hard to prepare for the public launch on Pancake Swap and will be working overtime in the next few days to further spread the word about REEFER Token. We have received lots of positive feedback as well as interest from investors who missed out on the pre-sale; stay tuned in the coming days as we begin our push before being listed on Pancake Swap. We appreciate the support of our strong and vibrant community who brought us here and we look forward to lighting one up and hitting the moon going forward.”   

Reefer Token is supported by the Binance Smart Chain. Identifying the need for a revolutionary universal solution that aligns the entire cannabis industry; growers, refiners, producers, manufacturers, retailers, and dispensaries, REEFER Token (https://reefertoken.io/) ($REEFER) is launching to address the growing friction between cannabinoids and marijuana. REEFER Token aims to unite all parties in the cannabis ecosystem by providing a platform using blockchain technology to create more value for all stakeholders, including customers. REEFER Token will incorporate NFTs and gaming through an original game “Weed Wars” into this immersive ecosystem, bringing added value to producers and customers alike.  The REEFER Token platform has already been adopted by 15 cannabis dispensaries & 5 vape shops in South Florida. Reefer Token also launched a line of merchandise which sold out on its 2nd day of availability. 

$REEFER Tokenomics: 

3% Reflections to Holders

3% Marketing & Advertising

3% Development & Sustainability

2% Auto Liquidity    

Join the REEFER Token community on Telegram click here

Follow REEFER Token on Social Media on Twitter and Instagram

Smart Contract: 0x701b57da9eff1d3f1ce4e90171f602ff16fc05a4

To learn more about REEFER Token presale, click here

About REEFER Token

REEFER Token ($REEFER) is Setting a New Industry Standard on how Legal Dispensaries, Smoke Shops, Vape Shops, Cannabis Lounges, Restaurants and Gamers Interact. Cannabis, Crypto, NFTs & Metaverse Combined to Birth the REEFER Ecosystem Revolution

CONTACT: Media Contact 
REEFER
Email: info -at- reeferoken.io

