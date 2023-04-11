Government Initiatives to Support Sustainability and Environment Friendly Packaging to Propel the Use of Reel Cutters in Europe

Rockville, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Europe reel cutters market is estimated at US$ 128 million in 2023 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast years of 2023-2033.

Over the historical period, reel cutters gained a successful market attraction owing to its various advantages over traditional or manual cutting methods. Gradual development of reel cutters has benefited several industries including the aluminium foil, paper, plastic, cling films, cardboard, textile and fabric etc. Moreover, attempts by individual and regional government to shift their preferences towards circular economy is propelling the use of either reusable or recyclable products, which has highlighted the use of reel cutters in aluminium foil and paper roll processing industries.

Moreover, increasing incorporation of cling films in the food and beverage, automotive and packaging industry is staging lucrative growth for the segmental growth. Additionally, the growing demand for several technologically advanced products from various end use industries is what is driving the reel cutter market in Europe.

Businesses are spending a lot of money on research and development in order to introduce products with high performance and efficiencies. To attract customers, manufacturers, for instance, are improvising the cutting frequency, width size, cutting blade size, and material along with cutting length alternative options.

The cost of technologically advanced products, however, makes them unaffordable for small businesses and start-ups. Additionally, the system requires highly trained professionals for efficient desired outputs. The aforementioned factors are anticipated to hinder market expansion during the estimated period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The Europe reel cutters market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 4.3% and be valued at US$ 195 million by 2033.

The market witnessed 3.3% CAGR for the period of 2018-2022.

Under maximum width, the up to 2500 mm reel cutters segment is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.1% during the period 2023 to 2033.

Germany is expected to dominate the market with 25% market share in 2023.

Based on country, the demand for reel cutters is expected to increase at CAGRs of 3.1% and 4.9%, respectively, in UK and France.

“Convergence of Advanced Technology in The Manufacturing Processes to Drive the Market’’ says Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

To achieve high profit margins, manufacturers are focusing on efficiently managing their value chain. Long-term business relationships with suppliers and distributors help market participants survive in unfavorable trade conditions.

A digital platform is critical to sustaining revenue growth over the forecast period therefore the key players are investing ample on updating their social media advertisement and brand websites. Additionally, to reduce the manufacturing cost and transport costs, major players are expanding their manufacturing units in various countries.

Market Development

The market is fragmented among the local leaders, who are engaged in healthy competition. Noteworthy manufacturers are forming alliances and partnerships to accelerate development and technological advancements. The industry’s top priority is to reduce human effort while increasing operational convenience with zero carbon emissions.

Additionally, customization and after-sales services help market participants achieve high profit margins by helping to shape the demand pool. Over the forecast period, revenue growth will be boosted by digitalization and the application of cutting-edge technology to the creation of new products. Additionally, manufacturers are establishing their market presence through inorganic strategies like acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations.

Segmentation of Reel Cutters Industry Research

By Maximum Width: Up to 2500 mm up to 3000 mm

By Use Case: Aluminum Foil Processing Carton Roll Processing Paper Roll Processing Cling Film Splitter Textile Processing

By Country: Germany France UK BENELUX Nordics Italy Spain Rest of Europe



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Europe reel cutters market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of maximum width (up to 2500 mm and up to 3000 mm), use case (aluminum foil processing, carton roll processing, paper roll processing, cling film splitter, textile processing), across major countries of Europe (Germany, France, UK, BENELUX, Nordics, Italy, Spain, rest of Europe).

Key Questions Covered in the Europe Reel Cutters Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Europe Reel Cutters sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Europe Reel Cutters demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry during 2023-2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Europe Reel Cutters Market during the forecast period?

