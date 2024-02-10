VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Refined Metals Corp. (CSE: RMC; OTC: RFMCF; FRA:CWA0) (the “Company”) announces, further to its news release of January 26, 2024, that the consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one post-consolidation common share (a “Post-Consolidation Share”) for every two currently-outstanding common shares (the “Consolidation”) will take place effective market open on February 15, 2024. At this time, the Company’s common shares will commence trading on the Exchange on a post-consolidation basis.