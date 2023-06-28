OREM, Utah, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reflect Scientific, Inc. (OTCQB: RSCF), a leading provider of innovative cold storage solutions, is pleased to announce the receipt of a significant order for their state-of-the-art B-90 plasma freezer. The order, valued at $100,000, comes from a new plasma center that has chosen Reflect Scientific’s Cryometrix LN2 “no compressor system” over other options available in the market.

After extensive research and evaluation of various freezer options, the plasma center opted for Reflect Scientific’s Cryometrix LN2 system due to the recurring problems experienced with compressor-based systems in the past. Recognizing the importance of reliable and efficient freezing technology for preserving valuable plasma resources, the plasma center entrusted Reflect Scientific’s cutting-edge technology to meet its critical storage requirements.

“This order reaffirms the trust that the industry places in Reflect Scientific’s advanced cold storage solutions,” said Mr. Kim Boyce, CEO of Reflect Scientific Inc. “Our Cryometrix LN2 systems provide superior performance, ensuring the integrity and longevity of plasma products. We are thrilled to support the plasma center’s mission of saving lives through the safe and efficient storage of this precious resource.”

In addition to this recent order, Reflect Scientific is also proud to announce the imminent closure of several significant orders that have been in the works for the past eight months. These forthcoming partnerships will further expand Reflect Scientific’s client base and solidify the company’s position as a leading provider of advanced freezing and cold storage solutions.

Reflect Scientific remains committed to continuous innovation and delivering cutting-edge technologies that exceed customer expectations. With a diverse range of products designed for various scientific and medical applications, the company is poised to revolutionize the cold storage industry.

For more information about Reflect Scientific Inc and our advanced Cryometrix brand cold storage solutions, please visit our website at www.cryometrix.com or contact our sales team at info@cryometrix.com.

About Reflect Scientific, Inc.

Reflect Scientific is a leading provider of state-of-the-art freezing and chilling technologies. With a commitment to innovation and superior performance, Reflect Scientific’s cutting-edge products serve diverse industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and more. By leveraging advanced cryogenic solutions, Reflect Scientific empowers customers worldwide to achieve optimal results in preserving and processing vital materials. Visit reflectscientific.com for more information. See us on Twitter @ReflectSci and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/reflect-scientific.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in the filings of the Company that are contained in the OTC Markets Group, LLC under the trading symbol “RSCF” and related prior filings by the Company that are referenced therein and contained in the EDGAR Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission under the heading “Disclosure,” including those identified in such filings as “forward-looking statements.”

