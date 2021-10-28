Reflect Scientific Inc. Successfully Up-lists to OTCQB Venture Market

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 11 mins ago

OREM, Utah, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reflect Scientific, Inc. (Symbol: RSCF), a provider of diverse products and services for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and transportation industries announces their successful up-listing to OTCQB trading status, effective as of the open of trading on October 28, 2021.

As part of the Company’s growth strategy, the up-list to OTCQB will allow a broader range of investors to invest in Reflect Scientific stock. The OTCQB is operated by the OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is designed for entrepreneurial and developing companies. To be eligible for quotation on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Companies must also meet a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market and provides current public information to investors for analysis and valuation of securities.

About Reflect Scientific, Inc.

Reflect Scientific, Inc., based in Orem, Utah, develops and markets innovative, proprietary technologies in cryogenic cooling for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical, and transportation markets. Among Reflect Scientific’s products are low-temperature freezers and refrigerated systems for laboratory, transportation, and computer server room uses. Visit www.reflectscientific.com for more information. See us on Twitter @ReflectSci and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/reflect-scientific.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in the filings of the Company that are contained in the OTC Markets Group, LLC under the trading symbol “RSCF” and related prior filings by the Company that are referenced therein and contained in the EDGAR Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission under the heading “Disclosure,” including those identified in such filings as “forward-looking statements.”

CONTACT: Contact
Thomas Tait
801-607-1039
investor_relations@reflectscientific.com

