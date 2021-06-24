Reflektion Recognized by SIIA as Best eCommerce Conversion Solution

Reflektion’s Digital Commerce Experience Platform Earns Prestigious Industry Recognition

“Everything Reflektion offers is designed to provide a more accurate and optimized experience to your customers,” said Amar Chokhawala, Founder and CEO, Reflektion. “From search to sale, we help you create relevant experiences that drive conversions. We are honored to be recognized by the SIIA for the Best eCommerce Conversion solution.”

SAN MATEO, CA, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reflektion, the world’s leading Digital Commerce Experience Platform for eCommerce and Retail, has been named the Best eCommerce Conversion Solution of 2021 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country, and around the world.

Online retailers powered by Reflektion saw 66% growth in online revenue compared to the industry average of 44% during the 2020 pandemic year. Retailers powered by Reflektion simply believe if you put the right product in front of the shopper, they will buy it.

In 2019, Reflektion Recognized by SIIA as Best eCommerce Solution and Best Overall Business Technology Solution.

“Congratulations to all of the 2021 Business Technology CODiE Award winners,” said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. “The products honored this year hold a particularly special place in the distinguished history of the CODiEs. Many of these winners literally helped businesses survive, and even thrive, as the global business community transitioned to remote status due to the pandemic. All those honored today demonstrate the resilience of this dynamic industry. Innovation continued even in the face of an unprecedented challenging year.”

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during an online winner announcement June 22 in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for over 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. Reflektion’s Digital Commerce Experience Platform was honored as one of 46 winners across the 43 business technology categories, including two categories in response to COVID-19.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry’s only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including analysts, media, bloggers, bankers and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

Forty-three awards were given this year for products and services deployed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies, including the Best Overall Business Technology Product, awarded to the product with the highest scores of both rounds of judging.

More information about the Awards is available at: siia.net/CODiE.

Details about the winners are listed at https://history.siia.net/codie/2021-Winners

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Reflektion

Reflektion’s Digital Commerce Experience Platform for eCommerce and Retail listens to the behaviors of each individual shopper, utilizes Artificial Intelligence to calculate their preferences and intent, and then responds to every moment-to-moment interaction by displaying the most relevant content and products in real-time and across the digital touchpoints that matter most—including preview and site search, product recommendations, category and landing pages, and email.

Leading retail brands such as Skechers, Ulta, Reeds, Petco, Ascena and RiteAid rely on Reflektion’s platform.

Founded by pioneers in Artificial Intelligence and awarded both the Best eCommerce Solution and Best Overall Business Technology Solution by SIIA in 2019, Reflektion combines individual shopper insights, product intelligence, and AI to create more relevant and impactful eCommerce experiences.

Reflektion is backed by leading investors including Battery Ventures, Hasso Plattner Ventures, and Clear Ventures.

