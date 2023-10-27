The global refrigerated display cases market is expected to touch a market size of US$ 19.6 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 6.50%

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The global refrigerated display cases market is anticipated to grow at a steady rate. The demand for frozen and chilled food products is increasing due to the busy lifestyles of consumers and the growing popularity of convenience foods. Refrigerated display cases are essential for storing and displaying frozen and chilled food products in a safe and sanitary manner.

The retail sector is growing rapidly, especially in emerging markets. This is leading to an increase in the demand for refrigerated display cases, as retailers need to store and display a wide variety of food and beverage products. Moreover, the disposable incomes of consumers are rising in many parts of the world. This is leading to increased spending on food and beverage products, which is driving the demand for refrigerated display cases.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global refrigerated display cases market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, crop type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global refrigerated display cases market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global refrigerated display cases market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on product type, the plug-in segment is anticipated to contribute the major revenue share due to the growing demand from small and medium-sized retailers.

On the basis of end use, supermarket and hypermarkets holds a larger revenue share as the adoption of frozen foods increases so the demand for a refrigerator with advanced technologies also increases.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 12.6 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 19.6 billion Growth Rate 6.50% Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for frozen and chilled food products

Growing retail sector

Rising disposable incomes of consumers: Companies Profiled Carrier Corporation

Dover Corporation

Hussmann Corporation

Metalfrio Solutions SA

Arneg SpA

Epta SpA

AHT Cooling Systems GmbH

Liebherr Group

Panasonic Corporation

Sanden Retail Systems Corporation

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global refrigerated display cases market include,

In September 2022, Quebec-based commercial refrigerated display case manufacturer MTL Cool was acquired by Due North, the recently formed operating company from the merger of Minus Forty and QBD.

In September 2021, Ronin Equity Partners acquired two leading North American manufacturers of commercial refrigeration equipment, QBD and Minus Forty, both located in Canada’s Greater Toronto area

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global refrigerated display cases market growth include Carrier Corporation, Dover Corporation, Hussmann Corporation, Metalfrio Solutions SA, Arneg SpA, Epta SpA, AHT Cooling Systems GmbH, Liebherr Group, Panasonic Corporation, and Sanden Retail Systems Corporation, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global refrigerated display cases market based on product type, end-user, and region.

Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Type Plug-in Remote

Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Supermarkets Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Hotels Restaurants Others

Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Refrigerated Display Cases Market US Canada Latin America Refrigerated Display Cases Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Refrigerated Display Cases Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Refrigerated Display Cases Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Refrigerated Display Cases Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Refrigerated Display Cases Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Refrigerated Display Cases Report:

What will be the market value of the global refrigerated display cases market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global refrigerated display cases market?

What are the market drivers of the global refrigerated display cases market?

What are the key trends in the global refrigerated display cases market?

Which is the leading region in the global refrigerated display cases market?

What are the major companies operating in the global refrigerated display cases market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global refrigerated display cases market?

