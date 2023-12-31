Ahmad, who fled Iran more than a decade ago, has finally been reunited with his his wife and children … and the dog came too. Two charities proved crucialDonate to our charity appeal hereFor a dozen years after Ahmad fled Iran in fear of his life, he was sustained by his Christian faith and the hope that one day he would be reunited with his wife and two sons.Now the family is once again living under one roof – and with an additional member: a boisterous shih tzu terrier, who flew to the UK to complete the reunion. Continue reading…

