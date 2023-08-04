The MRI equipment product type segment is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period owing to significant number of clinical applications of MRI scanners

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global refurbished medical imaging equipment is projected to be valued at USD 18.3 Bn by 2031, up from US$ 7.1 Bn in 2021.

Extensive clinical use of imaging devices in the diagnosis of various conditions is a key factor fueling the refurbished medical imaging equipment market. Medical imaging equipment, such as MRI machines, X-ray machines, and CT scan machines, are widely used in the diagnosis of almost every medical condition, except a few mild sicknesses.

Get the Recently Updated Report on the Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market as a Sample Copy @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=20717

Functional ability of refurbished medical equipment is as good as original equipment. Increase in number of health conditions is fueling the demand for refurbished medical imaging equipment across the world. Several healthcare institutions and hospitals use refurbished medical equipment, as they do not have the budget to spend on new equipment. These factors are propelling market development.

Refurbishment is the restoration of a device to its original specifications. It includes replacement of basic worn out parts and esthetic changes to complete end-to-end refurbishment.

Growth Drivers

Rise in demand for low cost and quality medical equipment is fueling the refurbished medical imaging equipment market

Need to replace obsolete medical equipment with advanced imaging devices in hospitals and imaging diagnostic centers is augmenting market growth

Regional Landscape

North America accounted for the leading share of around 37% of the global market in terms of volume in 2021. The region is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period. Growth of the market in North America can be attributed to rise in presence of third-party refurbishers and OEMs.

Europe is projected to emerge as the fastest-growing market for refurbished medical equipment in the next few years. This can be ascribed to rise in demand for new and efficient refurbished diagnostic imaging equipment in the region.

Expand Operations in the Future – To Get Requisite Details, Ask For a Custom Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=20717

Key Findings of Study

Rise in Demand for Low Cost and Quality Equipment Fueling Market Size – Various public hospitals are undergoing privatization, resulting in reduced budgets for necessary medical equipment. Thus, decrease in budget and reduction in reimbursement for imaging procedures have led hospitals to install affordable and quality refurbished equipment. For example, increasing privatization of public hospitals in the Netherlands is likely to drive the demand for refurbished medical equipment in the country. This is because refurbished medical imaging equipment and components are available at 40% to 60% of the price of new devices.

Timely delivery and services from refurbished medical imaging equipment make them the preferred choice among hospitals, private practitioners, and diagnostic imaging centers.

Technological Obsolescence Propelling Adoption of Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment – Rise in demand for technologically advanced imaging equipment and budget constraints of imaging diagnostic centers and hospitals are likely to fuel the adoption of refurbished imaging equipment and components.

Rise in Demand for MRI Scanners to Drive MRI Equipment Segment – In terms of product type, the MRI equipment segment accounted for leading market share of 28% in 2021. The trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Growth of the segment can be attributed to increase in applications of MRI scanners in the diagnosis of cardiovascular, neurological, skeletomuscular, and oncology diseases. Initiatives of product manufacturers leading to the advent of open MRI scanners is also creating lucrative market opportunities.

Rise in Focus for Early Diagnosis of Cancer Fueling Market Value – Based on application, the oncology segment accounted for 25% share of the market in 2021. The trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Growth of the segment can be ascribed to rise in focus on early diagnosis, expanding patient pool, and increase in the number of diagnostic imaging procedures to detect cancer. Additionally, surge in business alliances and collaborations between end-users and service providers are the key factors propelling the oncology segment.

Competitive Analysis

The global landscape is consolidated, with a few large players controlling majority market share. Companies in the refurbished medical imaging equipment market are focusing on new product launches, M&As, and partnerships to consolidate their position.

Prominent players in the refurbished medical imaging equipment market include CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Siemens Healthineers AG.

Elevate Your Business Strategy. Buy this Premium Research Report for Immediate Delivery

The global refurbished medical imaging equipment market has been segmented as follows:

Global Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market, by Product Type

X-ray Devices

Ultrasound Systems

CT Scanners

MRI Equipment

Others

Global Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market, by Application

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Gynecology

Orthopedic

Others

Global Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com