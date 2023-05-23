Washington, DC, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Regan Zambri Long PLLC is pleased to announce that Emily C. Lagen, a car accident lawyer, has been elected as the Secretary of the Women’s Bar Association of the District of Columbia. Emily is a personal injury lawyer in Washington DC, who represents the victims of wrongful death claims and catastrophic injury cases. She is a devoted advocate for her clients and goes the extra mile to ensure that they receive the best representation possible.

The Woman’s Bar Association was founded in 1917 and it is one of the oldest and largest voluntary bars in Washington DC. The Women’s Bar Association is dedicated to protecting the integrity and maintaining the honor of the legal profession. Emily has been a part of the great work that this association has done since she started serving as a co-chair for the WBA’s Young Lawyers Committee years before officially joining the board.

Emily joined Regan Zambri Long PLLC in 2018 and for the past few years, she has been named to the Super Lawyers District of Columbia Rising Star List. Emily used to work at Wake Forest University as a legal writing teaching assistant and served as Chief Justice of the Moot Court Board. She is now a member of the Order of Barristers, a national honorary organization that recognizes achievements in legal writing and oral advocacy.

About The Woman’s Bar Association

The Woman’s Bar Association of the District of Columbia has served its community for over 100 years. The association has worked to create better opportunities for women in the legal profession. It was the first bar association in the United States to implement the ABA’s Gender Equity Task Force Tool Kit that focused on “Gender Equity in Partner Compensation.”

The association has also developed programs for women to develop the skills needed to advance to higher levels of leadership in and outside of the legal field. By focusing on empowering women lawyers and helping them develop business skills to enhance their careers, the WBA is making a huge difference in promoting gender equity and supporting women in the legal field.

The mission of the Woman’s Bar Association is to maintain the honor and integrity of the profession while promoting the administration of justice. The association also aims to advance and protect the interests of women lawyers while promoting their improvement and encouraging a spirit of friendship.

About Regan Zambri Long PLLC

Washington, DC personal injury law firm Regan Zambri Long PLLC strives to provide legal representation of the highest caliber to their clients. Focusing primarily on personal injury law, they passionately advocate for those who have been negligently injured. This law firm is rated among the top 1% in the United States and they’ve recovered over $1 billion for their clients in both settlements and verdicts.

Their attornies have taken on huge corporations and government organizations in Washington DC for over 20 years to get compensation for their clients after catastrophic accidents. The team is passionate about getting justice for their clients and people can get free consultations to get answers to their legal questions and advice on how to approach their cases. For more information, visit https://rhllaw.com

