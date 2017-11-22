Regarding New Members of Supervisory Board of Lietuvos Energija

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-11-22 15:42 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Lietuvos Energija, UAB, (hereinafter – the Company) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 300 000 000 EUR; ISIN code XS1646530565.

Today the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania, the holder of a 100 per cent shareholding in Lietuvos Energija, appointed two new members of Supervisory Board of the Company.

Andrius Pranckevičius, who is Deputy CEO and member of the Board in AB Linas Agro Group, also CEO and Chairman of the Board of PF Kekava became a third independent member of the Supervisory Board. He has been appointed after public selection.

Due to the resignation of the member of the Supervisory Board Gediminas Norkūnas, Ramūnas Dilba, Director of the EU Investment Department of the Ministry of Finance, has been appointed as a new member of the Supervisory Board.

Director of Corporate Communications Division at Lietuvos energija, UAB, Laura Šebekienė, +370 63399940, [email protected]