REGARDING THE ACTION BROUGHT IN DEFENDING OF TRADEMARK RIGHTS

Telsiai, Lithuania, 2017-10-13 08:17 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
AB Žemaitijos pienas, defending its rights to the trademark PIK-NIK, which the company controls based on the right of ownership, brought an action before the Estonian court of first instance for the purpose of prohibiting the use of trademarks similar/identical to this trademark in the territory of the Republic of Estonia. The defendant in the civil case is OU Estover. The Court of First Instance is going to adopt and announce the judgment on 22 November 2017.
Gintaras Keliauskas
Lawyer
Tel. + 370 444 22208
