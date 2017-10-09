Regarding the agreement on the energy savings with the Ministry of Energy

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-10-09 16:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

On 9 October 2017, AB Litgrid, AB Amber Grid and UAB EPSO-G, implementing the Law on Efficiency Increase of Usage of Energy, have signed an agreement with the Ministry of Energy on energy savings. Under this agreement, Litgrid will initiate and (or) engage in measures for increasing energy consumption efficiency aiming to save 146.6 GWh of power in the period of 2017-2020.

Litgrid‘s main measures aimed at savings – modernization of the transmission grid and installation of smart meters as well as other potential efficiency measures. In addition, Litgrid will strive to actively cooperate with business enterprises in order to reduce their energy costs.

Giedrius Karsokas, Litgrid Head of Communications

email: [email protected]

ph.: +370 613 19977