Regarding the resignation of the Audit committee member

Panevezys, Lithuania, 2018-03-21 11:20 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
On 21th of March, 2018 AB „Linas“ received the notify on Justina Ryskiene resignation from the independent members of Audit committee from April 9, 2018 regarding the personal reasons.
Director
Daiva Minkeviciene
+370 45 506100
