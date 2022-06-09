RegEd EVP Michael Pouliot to Speak on the Digital Transformation of Multi-Channel Agency Distribution at Reuters Future of Insurance Conference

Attendees will learn about key trends in the insurance industry, as insurers increasingly focus on delivering a fully digital producer experience to drive speed to market and competitive advantage

Raleigh, NC, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RegEd, the leading provider of compliance and credentialing solutions to the financial services industry, will be a Gold Sponsor and contributor at The Reuters Future of Insurance USA 2022 Conference , to be held from June 14-15 in Chicago, IL.

The conference is billed as “North America’s most senior insurance event,” and will convene more than 400 industry leaders with the aim to transform products, tackle emerging risks, and strategize for success in a changed world. According to the organizers, “The risks insurance tackles and the people it protects have undergone a seismic shift. In turn, transformation efforts have been accelerated, but the time for aspirational roadmaps is gone. With the right mindset and strategy, carriers can deliver a new reality for insurance – but they must deliver it now.”

“We expect the Future of Insurance Conference to be a vital gathering of business leaders and a chance to discuss the exciting opportunities before our industry. The theme of the event dovetails perfectly with RegEd’s current engagement with the market. We find that more than ever insurers are looking to the future as they build technology and operational strategies to meet the challenges of tomorrow,” RegEd Chief Strategy Officer Debra Freitag said.

RegEd will exhibit its Enterprise Onboarding, Licensing and Registration solutions for the insurance and financial services industry in the exhibit hall at McCormick Place Convention Center Chicago.

Featured Conference Session: The Future of Agency Distribution

RegEd EVP Michael Pouliot, who brings more than 30 years of experience partnering with insurers to optimize their onboarding and credentialing processes, will participate in an industry fireside chat on the topic of the future of agency distribution. Themes of the conversation will include:

With the aftermath of COVID and the digital generation coming of age, how will the role of the intermediary change? Explore the agent of the future: digital-first, human-assisted.

In addition to change in consumers, the same changes are happening in producers. As a younger generation comes of age, ensure you provide tech-enabled onboarding, credentialing and compliance processes that let them focus on selling.

The great resignation, job market mobility and work from home – how are these factors impacting the battle for agent loyalty?

“To gain competitive advantage in the digital age, insurers must build strong relationships with a new generation of distribution partners,” said Pouliot. “RegEd enables our clients to drive producer satisfaction and increase lifetime sales potential by providing a seamless, fully digital experience that attracts top producers and accelerates the placement of compliant business through real-time credentials validation. I look forward to discussing the opportunities these capabilities present with attendees at the Future of Insurance Conference.”

The session will be held on Tuesday, June 14th from 14:40PM – 15:10PM (CT). In addition to Mr. Pouliot, participants will include Mark Seich, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Berkley Fire & Marine, and Michael Fiedel, Managing Director, InsurTech Ohio.

