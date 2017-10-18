Breaking News
RegEd Features Solutions for Managing Regulatory Change, Policies and Procedures, Consumer Complaints and Branch Audits at NAFCU Regulatory Compliance Seminar 2017

Raleigh, NC, Oct. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RegEd, the leading provider of compliance technology solutions to insurance companies, broker-dealers, banks and other financial services firms, is pleased to announce its participation in the NAFCU Annual Regulatory Compliance Seminar 2017, which was held in San Diego, CA, October 10-13, 2017.

The NAFCU Regulatory Compliance Seminar brings together CEOs, CFOs, and compliance and operations professionals for a program that discusses industry hot topics, regulatory updates and proposed regulations. The conference program is tailored to provide an understanding of how to conquer the latest challenges in credit union compliance. This year’s program included sessions such as: New TRID Amendments, Current Litigation Risks for Credit Unions, Social Media and Advertising Risks, Complaint Tracking and Management, HMDA and Fair Lending – Preparing for your Examinations, and Compliance and Cybersecurity.

 “Credit unions are subject to a regulatory framework that has, in many instances, been designed for banks and other financial services firms that have greater capacity to absorb the demand of an increasing compliance burden,” stated Debra Freitag, Chief Strategy Officer at RegEd. “Speaking with attendees during the seminar confirmed that this challenge is top of mind. There is a need for compliance solutions that enable credit unions’ existing operations to be more efficient and able to scale to meet compliance requirements without increasing staff.”

During the seminar RegEd showcased a suite of enterprise compliance management solutions that enable credit unions to efficiently manage their compliance program:

Branch Audit Management. Fully plan, schedule, conduct, resolve and report on credit union branch audits; configured to reflect unique organizational hierarchy and business processes.

Regulatory Change Management. Facilitates a workflow-enabled, closed loop process that provides institutions with everything they need to be aware of, comply with, and demonstrate compliance with relevant regulatory changes.

Consumer Complaint Management: Systematically capture, track and manage the resolution of consumer complaints.

Policies and Procedures Management: Provides an enterprise workflow and task management solution that enables end-to-end management and oversight of policies and procedures, including approval, distribution, attestation and testing program management.

About RegEd

RegEd is a leading provider of compliance technology solutions with relationships with more than 400 enterprise clients, including 80% of the top 25 broker-dealers and top 25 insurance companies. Established in 1994 by former regulators, the company is a recognized industry authority and has created the standard of excellence for rule-based and content-driven compliance automation for insurance companies, investment advisors and broker-dealers.  RegEd solutions drive new levels of operational efficiency and enable firms to cost-effectively comply with regulations and mitigate risk. For more information, please visit www.reged.com.

