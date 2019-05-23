RegEd Hosts NAIC Market Regulation Webinar for Compliance, Legal and Risk Management Professionals in the Insurance Industry

Educational Webinar Delivers Insight on Current Market Regulation Initiatives

Raleigh, NC, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RegEd, the leading provider of compliance and risk management technology to the insurance and financial services industries will host a webinar “NAIC Update and Important Trends in Insurance Company Market Conduct” on May 30, 2019. The session will be led by Randy A. Helder, Assistant Director of Market Regulation, National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). Attendees will include executives and senior managers from Compliance, Legal and Risk Management across the insurance industry.

The webinar will provide attendees with insight into current NAIC Market Regulation initiatives. The evolution of the Market Regulation Handbook will be covered in detail, as well as the Market Regulation Certification. In addition, the webinar focused on the Market Conduct Annual Statement (MCAS) as a catalyst for market conduct examinations.

Merlinda Johnson, Director of Insurance Regulatory Compliance at RegEd, stated, “We are happy to host this webinar and continue our support of the NAIC. Attendees will benefit from Mr. Helder’s insight surrounding NAIC market regulation objectives and priorities.” Johnson continued, “It is vital that the insurance industry continuously engage with regulators and remain current on evolving market conduct and regulatory initiatives. By doing so, industry participants can better mitigate the risk of being subject to market conduct investigations and examinations.”

