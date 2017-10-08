RegEd to Showcase Enterprise Compliance Solutions for Insurance Companies at ACLI Annual Conference 2017

Raleigh, NC, Oct. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RegEd, the leading provider of compliance technology solutions to insurance companies, broker-dealers and other financial services firms, is pleased to announce its participation in the American Counsel for Life Insurers (ACLI) Annual Conference 2017 in Orlando, FL, October 8-10, 2017.

The conference brings together senior executives from life insurance and financial services companies to examine today’s business and political issues. The program features general sessions with industry-expert speakers and over 20 breakout sessions addressing legal, investment/financial, reinsurance, compliance, retirement security, advocacy, and legislative and regulatory issues. Also in attendance will be senior representatives from associated industries and financial services associations.

“An extended period of low interest rates coupled with an increasingly complex regulatory environment is driving life insurers to implement for-purpose compliance technology to reduce operational costs and strengthen their compliance posture with regulators,” commented Debra Freitag, Chief Strategy Officer at RegEd. “Scores of RegEd clients have implemented our insurance compliance platform and solutions, to greatly reduce the cost and risk associated with managing the high volume of regulatory change they are subject to. Our clients, including the nation’s largest life insurers, tell us that they can ‘sleep at night’ knowing that technology has enabled them to eliminate compliance gaps and capture audit trails critical to demonstrating compliance.”

RegEd representatives will be onsite during the conference to speak with attendees about enterprise solutions for managing regulatory change, market conduct examinations and advertising review. These solutions enable insurers to effectively and efficiently meet compliance obligations and proactively manage their compliance program:

Regulatory Change Management. Facilitates a workflow-enabled, closed loop process that provides insurers with everything they need to be aware of, comply with, and demonstrate compliance with relevant regulatory changes.

Market Conduct Exam Management. Enables insurers to effectively prepare for and efficiently manage tasks related to market conduct exams, significantly reducing the time and resource commitment required during a market conduct exam.

Advertising Review Management. Streamlines the end-to-end process for advertising and customer communication submission, review, collaboration and approval, speeding time to market for review items.

