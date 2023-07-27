RegEd’s Enterprise Advertising Review achieves new milestone, propelled by continuous product innovation including the integration of AI and other advanced capabilities.

Raleigh, NC, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RegEd, a leading provider of compliance solutions for financial services firms, has announced its Advertising Review Solution has surpassed 5 million review submissions. Following significant investment in expanding the solution’s capabilities, RegEd has continued to secure adoption by the leading firms in the industry, including six of the ten largest broker-dealers and four of the five largest banks in the US. The solution’s total submissions since inception increased by more than 25% in 2022, surpassing five million submissions just a year after exceeding four million submissions. This milestone confirms RegEd’s unique capacity to support advertising review processes at an enterprise scale, while delivering continuous product innovation and industry-leading capabilities.

In an intensely competitive and highly regulated industry, financial services firms continue to ramp up sales and marketing initiatives, resulting in an influx of materials requiring compliance review. “RegEd’s Enterprise Advertising Review enables our clients to speed up the approval process, eliminating compliance bottlenecks and delivering competitive advantage in the form of speed to market for review items,’ commented Ethan Floyd, RegEd’s Chief Product Officer. ‘Our solution has been proven to reduce review time by more 50%, and in some cases up to 80%, while improving accuracy and consistency.”

Enterprise Advertising Review’s advanced features include Lexicon Detection, which automatically flags problematic keywords and phrases. SMART Disclosures and Document Compare capabilities integrate AI technology to automate elements of compliance reviews, while significantly reducing the risk of non-compliance. The solution also offers a streamlined user experience, complex hierarchy management, advanced indexing and search, and FINRA AREF integration.

Mark Mashewske, Principal Product Manager for Enterprise Advertising Review, notes “complying with advertising regulations is a significant challenge for financial services firms, particularly large firms that need to process thousands or even tens of thousands of submissions annually while avoiding fines and penalties. This is an enormous undertaking and our solution reduces that burden on compliance teams so that they can keep pace with growing demands to support sales and marketing efforts.”

RegEd’s Enterprise Advertising Review delivers unparalleled efficiency-driving capabilities and can be easily integrated with a firm’s marketing automation system, automating advertising compliance management through all phases and accelerating campaign launches. The solution can also be integrated with a firm’s larger technology ecosystem.

For more information about RegEd Enterprise Advertising Review or other enterprise compliance solutions from RegEd, visit RegEd.com .

About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients, including 80% of the top 25 financial services firms.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation’s top financial services firms, RegEd’s proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients. For more information, please visit www.reged.com.

