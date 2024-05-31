Unprecedented user growth has been driven by continuous product innovation, including the integration of artificial intelligence, and widespread adoption among the largest financial institutions.

Raleigh, NC, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RegEd, the leading provider of compliance solutions for financial services firms, has announced a significant milestone as its Advertising Review Solution reaches 350,000 users across more than 100 successful implementations. This achievement highlights RegEd’s unique ability to support the advertising compliance needs of the financial services industry at enterprise scale, with four of the five largest financial institutions in the US among its client firms.

RegEd’s Advertising Review Solution is the industry’s preferred solution because of its advanced capabilities and ability to seamlessly integrate into the broader compliance and marketing technology ecosystems of its clients. The surge in adoption reflects the industry’s trust in RegEd’s ability to streamline and enhance compliance review processes through innovative technology, including the integration of artificial intelligence.

“We are thrilled to see such remarkable growth in the adoption of our Advertising Review Solution,” said Ethan Floyd, Chief Product Officer at RegEd. “Our platform empowers financial services firms to expedite their compliance review processes, reducing review times significantly while ensuring accuracy and consistency. This milestone is a testament to our users’ vital role in driving our innovation, as we remain committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet their evolving needs.”

In an industry where compliance with advertising regulations is critical, RegEd’s Advertising Review Solution offers a robust set of features designed to automate and streamline the review process. Key functionalities include AI-powered Language Detection to flag potential compliance issues, SMART Disclosures, and Document Compare, which automate key elements of compliance. These capabilities not only mitigate the risk of non-compliance but also significantly reduce the time and effort required for reviews by up to 50%.

Mark Mashewske, Principal Product Manager for Advertising Review, emphasized the impact of RegEd’s technology: “Financial institutions face immense pressure to comply with advertising regulations while maintaining the agility needed for effective marketing and speed to market. Our solution addresses these challenges by automating much of the review process, allowing compliance teams to focus their time on higher-value tasks. The result is a faster, more efficient and consistent, path to market for advertising campaigns.”

RegEd’s Advertising Review Solution is designed for integration with firms’ existing marketing and compliance infrastructure with a broad range of available APIs, ensuring a smooth transition and immediate benefits. The platform’s user-friendly interface, advanced indexing and search capabilities, and robust hierarchy management further amplify the value delivered to users.

For more information about RegEd’s Advertising Review Solution or other enterprise compliance solutions, please visit RegEd.com.

About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients, including 80% of the top 25 financial services firms.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation’s top financial services firms, RegEd’s proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients. For more information, please visit www.reged.com.