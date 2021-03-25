Breaking News
Regency Centers Announces New Roles and Responsibilities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency” or the “Company”) today announced recent organizational changes and promotions.

Scott Prigge has been promoted to Managing Director, Property Operations. Scott’s tenure with Regency began in March of 1997 as a Project Manager. He then progressed to Vice President of Eastern Operations in 2001. In 2008, he became Senior Vice President of National Operations where he was responsible for 50-million square feet of property and over 90 team members. He also currently oversees Regency’s sustainability, marketing, and environmental departments.

Barry Argalas is now Senior Vice President, National Transactions and Investment Strategy. Barry joined Regency in 1996 as an analyst. In 2003, he became Vice President of Transactions, and four years later was promoted to Senior Vice President of National Transactions. He has been overseeing all acquisition and disposition activity for Regency and played a key role in strategic M&A activity. Barry will now also play a more critical role in directing Regency’s capital allocation strategy.

“We are proud to recognize the contributions of Scott and Barry, who have been critical to the success of our company. The responsibilities of these positions are reflective of their abilities, successes, and dedication shown throughout their careers,” said Lisa Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent, infill suburban trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com.

