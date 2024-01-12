JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency Centers” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REG) will announce its Fourth Quarter 2023 earnings results on Thursday, February 8, 2024, after the market closes. The Company’s earnings release and supplemental information package will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website – investors.regencycenters.com. The Company will host an earnings conference call on Friday, February 9, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET.
|Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
|Date:
|Friday, February 9, 2024
|Time:
|11:00 a.m. ET
|Dial#:
|877-407-0791 or 201-689-8563
|Webcast:
|4th Quarter 2023 Webcast Link
Replay
Webcast Archive: Investor Relations page under Webcasts & Presentations
About Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG)
Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com.
Christy McElroy
904 598 7616
[email protected]
