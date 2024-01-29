Regency Centers receives top national honors for corporate responsibility. Regency Centers ranks 6th amongst all national companies and 1st place amongst the Real Estate and Housing industry for corporate responsibility practices.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For the fifth consecutive year, Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency Centers” or the “Company”) has earned a coveted spot on Newsweek ’s prestigious list of America’s Most Responsible Companies . 2024 marks a significant achievement as the Company’s ranking improved to sixth place overall, and first place in the “Real Estate and Housing” industry.

The ranking evaluates companies’ corporate responsibility through the lens of ESG, which encompasses Environment, Social, and Corporate Governance initiatives. In collaboration with global research and data firm Statista , Newsweek conducted a thorough analysis that considered more than 30 metrics. Additionally, an extensive survey was conducted among U.S. residents to gauge the corporate responsibility reputation of each company.

“Regency Centers takes great pride in our best-in-class corporate responsibility program, the principles of which are foundational to our corporate strategy and are embodied throughout our organization,” said Lisa Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We appreciate the recognition of a top 10 spot in this important ranking, which we believe is a true testament to our commitment to working and acting responsibly in all areas of our business.”

Learn more about our commitment to corporate responsibility here .

About Regency Centers (Nasdaq: REG)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com.

Eric Davidson

904 598 7829

[email protected]

Christy McElroy

904 598 7616

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b1223cd-fa51-4204-9ab8-ee2d939a2775