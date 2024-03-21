Leading regenerated cellulose market players include Lenzing AG, Base SE Sappi Limited, Kelheim Fibres GmbH, Tangshan Sanyou Group, Xingda Chemical Fibre Co., Ltd., Fulida Group Holdings Co., Ltd., Sateri Holdings Limited Grasim Industries Ltd., and Austrocel GmbH.

New York, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global regenerated cellulose market size is predicted to grow at a CAGR of over ~9% from 2024 to 2036. The market is projected to garner a revenue of USD 42 billion by the end of 2036, up from a revenue of ~USD 18 billion in the year 2023.This growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products made from renewable sources, such as cellulose. It was observed that products sold under a sustainability title grew 3xfaster.

Over 77% of sustainable products sold online are popular and 79% of eco-friendly items are purchased by 77% of buyers. Around 56% of eco-friendly customers would still pay more. Cellulose is a renewable resource that can be used in a variety of industries, including textiles, paper, and plastic. As the demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products increases, so does the demand for cellulose, making it a valuable commodity.

Advancements in Regenerated Cellulose Technology to Boost Market Growth

Innovations in manufacturing processes have improved the efficiency and sustainability of producing regenerated cellulose. Recent techniques have had a lower environmental base and consumed less energy. Furthermore, some of the major advances in the field of regenerated technology have focused on enhancing overall production by increasing sustainability and the efficiency in production. Another method employs the use of enzymatic hydrolysis which degrades cellulose fibers into smaller pieces that are easier to handle. This alternative approach has diminished the energy levels required to fuel the process and has increased the resulting product’s quality. Another innovation is the use of biorefineries, which integrate multiple processes to produce a range of products from renewable resources. This approach reduces waste and increases efficiency, while also providing a more sustainable source of materials.

Regenerated Cellulose Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Increasing Demand for Sustainable Packaging Solutions to Drive the Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The regenerated cellulose market in Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2036. This is largely due to increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions from various industries in the region, such as food and beverage, healthcare, and personal care. According to a report “by adopting sustainable packaging practices, companies in the region can lower packaging expenses by as much as 32% . “ The APAC region’s Greenhouse Accelerator champion, said PepsiCo, Pepsico makes India a “vital” link in the firm’s objective of running a completely sustainable operation. In addition, the emergence of biodegradable packaging materials, which are made from recycled cellulose, is also expected to contribute to the market’s growth in region. Moreover, The Asia Pacific region is already ahead of the curve in this area, and with the implementation of Golden Indonesia Vision 2045, the region is expected to become a global leader in circular economy initiatives. This will help to reduce the amount of plastic waste in the region, as well as create jobs and boost the economy.

Popularity Of Sustainable Fashion And Eco-Friendly Textiles to Drive the Growth in the North America Region

The North America regenerated cellulose market is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2036 driven by growing popularity of sustainable fashion and eco-friendly textiles. Companies in the industry are focusing on developing innovative textiles that are made from renewable and biodegradable materials, such as regenerated cellulose. In the US, more than 54% of men and 46% of children buy from sustainable brands. In the US, 37% of consumers are notably disposed to pay more for sustainable fashion. Furthermore, 68% of consumers view the use of sustainable materials as an important purchasing factor. Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the environmental issues associated with the fashion industry, and they are looking for more sustainable and ethical solutions. Regenerated cellulose materials are an answer to this demand, as they are made from renewable sources, are biodegradable, and require less energy and water to produce than traditional textiles. This shift away from conventional textiles is driving the growth of the North America regenerated cellulose market.

Regenerated Cellulose Segmentation by Type

Fiber

Film

The Fiber segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2036. This is because regenerated cellulose fiber is more durable and stronger than natural fiber, making it the preferred choice for various applications such as clothing, footwear, and automotive parts. Additionally, it can be produced at a lower cost than natural fiber, making it an attractive choice for manufacturers. For instance, Regenerated cellulose fiber was the first man-made fiber used in the textile and garment industries, and it was known as “artificial silk”. Regenerated cellulose fiber is also more flexible and lightweight than natural fiber, making it more comfortable for the wearer and easier to transport. It is also more environmentally friendly, as it requires less energy and resources to produce than natural fiber.

Regenerated Cellulose Segmentation by Source

Wood Pulp

Non-wood Pulp

Recycled Pulp

Bamboo

The wood pulp segment in the regenerated cellulose market is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2036. This is because wood pulp is renewable, sustainable, and biodegradable, making it a popular choice for a variety of products. Furthermore, it is fairly inexpensive and can be used for many purposes, ranging from making paper to developing biodegradable plastic substitutes. In total, in 2022, more than 196 million metric tons of wood pulp were produced, while in 2021, 170 million tons of virgin pulp were employed to manufacture paper. Additionally, pulp is renewable and sustainable, as trees can be planted and harvested continuously and can be utilized as many as 5 to 7 times. This makes it an attractive option for businesses looking for a cost-effective and environmentally-friendly alternative to plastic.

Regenerated Cellulose Segmentation by Manufacturing Process

Viscose

Cuprammonium

NMMO

Acetate

Regenerated Cellulose Segmentation by Product Type

Rayon Regenerated Cellulose

Lyocell Regenerated Cellulose

Modall Regenerated Cellulose

Regenerated Cellulose Segmentation by End Use Industry

Fabric

Automotive

Agriculture

Packaging

A few of the well-known market leaders in the global regenerated cellulose market that are profiled by Research Nester are Lenzing AG, Base SE Sappi Limited, Kelheim Fibres GmbH, Tangshan Sanyou Group, Xingda Chemical Fibre Co., Ltd., Fulida Group Holdings Co., Ltd., Sateri Holdings Limited Grasim Industries Ltd., and Austrocel GmbH., and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Regenerated Cellulose Market

On February 15, 2024, Lenzing AG updated its Climate Goals to be in line with the Paris Agreement’s goals that limit the potential rise in the world’s average temperature caused by human activities to 1.5. This has been confirmed and verified by the Science Based Targets Initiative SBTi, did the most authoritative organization in the field of climate target setting.

February 01, 2024, Lenzing AG, a leading international producer of wood-based specialty fibers, has partnered with the expert company of leather alternatives Recyc Leather to announce the newly developed Pélinova® a combination of TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers and recycled leather fibers, targete for high-end fashion applications.

