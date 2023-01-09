Major regenerative blowers market players include Eurus Blowers, Busch SE, Gardner Denver, Busch LLC, Hitachi Limited, Gardner Denver, Ametek Inc., Elektror Airsystems Gmbh, KNB Corporation, among others.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Regenerative Blowers Market is expected to cross a valuation of USD 1.3 billion by 2032, according to the recent research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The global industrial sector development is positively affecting the industry landscape. The major industrial and manufacturing applications of the regenerative blowers are in drying systems, air-cushions tables, vacuum transport system, pneumatic air tube systems, pneumatic conveying systems, welding fume extraction, etc.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2694

Surging demand for dental devices to foster the two-stage segment growth

The regenerative blowers market size from the two-stage segment is expected to record a valuation of USD 240 million by 2032, owing to rising demand for dental equipment from the healthcare sector coupled with growth in the water treatment industry. The growth can also be attributed to their high-pressure applications in wastewater treatment plants, sparging, dental vacuums and others.

Economical nature of regenerative blowers to impel the industrial end-user segment growth

The industrial vertical is slated to grow at over 4% CAGR from 2023 to 2032, due to its economical nature and easy availability of air supply equipment for operating conveyance systems. Moreover, regenerative blowers are used in the industrial sector in dust removal equipment, work conveyance equipment, combustion furnace, powder & granule conveyor, and others. Work conveyance devices can be found in many manufacturing plants including electronics, heavy machinery, automotive, mining and others. Regenerative blowers also find their applications in combustion furnaces to supply oxygen or for blast off applications.

Food & beverage industry development to strengthen Asia Pacific industry outlook

The APAC regenerative blowers market is poised to register USD 400 million by 2032, because of the developments in the food and beverage industry. These blowers are heavily used in f&b manufacturing for various applications like product drying, pneumatic conveying systems, vacuum packaging, automatic bottling machine, bag packaging devices, shrink wrapping and others. The chief factors impacting the growth of this sector include increased per capita income, hectic lifestyle, rapid urbanization and others.

Partnerships to outline the competitive landscape

Some key regenerative blowers industry players include Eurus Blowers, Busch SE, Gardner Denver, Hitachi Limited, Elektror Airsystems Gmbh, KNB Corporation, Ametek Inc., Air Control Industries (ital blowers srl.), among others. Many of these firms are emphasizing partnerships to sustain their industry leadership. Citing an instance, in July 2021, Busch SE, a blower manufacturer, partnered with US Petrolon Industrial, a U.S.-based filtration system manufacturer. This partnership is anticipated to help Busch SE in expanding its product portfolio.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2694

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Regenerative blowers market 360º synopsis, 2018 – 2032

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Stage trends

2.1.3 End-user trends

2.1.4 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Regenerative Blowers Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry size and forecast, 2018 – 2032

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4 Raw material analysis

3.5 Innovation & sustainability

3.6 Industry impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.1.1 Global

3.6.1.1.1 Development in global food & beverage industry

3.6.1.1.2 Global industrial sector growth

3.6.1.2 Regional

3.6.1.2.1 Wastewater treatment industry growth in Asia Pacific

3.6.1.2.2 Growth in medical industry in North America

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6.2.1 Availability of alternative product

3.6.2.2 High manufacturing cost

3.7 Regulatory trends

3.8 Growth potential analysis

3.9 Competitive landscape, 2018

3.10 Porter’s analysis

3.11 Regional price trends

3.12 PESTEL analysis

3.13 Impact of COVID-19

Browse Our Reports Store – GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com