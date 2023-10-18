Commitment builds on Regeneron’s longstanding efforts to develop the STEM talent pipeline as lead sponsor of the premier high school competitions, the Regeneron Science Talent Search (STS) and Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF)

Regeneron will adapt successful initiatives it co-created in its local New York-based community to Nashville’s unique STEM ecosystem, helping to advance students to these premier competitions and inspire STEM careers

Alongside this commitment, Regeneron is participating in Together for CHANGE, a national health and education equity initiative established by Nashville-based Meharry Medical College, further fueling the STEM talent pipeline

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced a five-year, $5 million strategic investment to bolster Nashville, Tennessee’s science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) ecosystem through high-quality, equitable engagement programs for students and science teachers. Regeneron’s goal is to engage and inspire the next generation of scientific leaders and innovators to help address some of humanity’s most challenging existential threats.

Regeneron will collaborate with the Nashville STEM ecosystem to support existing programs and adapt initiatives that have proven successful in its local New York high school community, as evidenced by student success in the premier high school science competitions. Collaborators will include a number of schools, non-governmental organizations, businesses and universities, including Vanderbilt University’s Collaborative for Science Education and Outreach, Tennessee STEM Innovation Network, Middle Tennessee Science & Engineering Fair, Project Lead The Way, Yonkers Partners In Education, STEM Leadership Center and Society for Science. With its partners, Regeneron will assess Nashville’s current landscape and continuously evolve and adapt its programs for maximum impact on the region’s education system.

“I owe my scientific passion and career to programs that got me started when I was in high school – including science research programs and the challenge of the Science Talent Search – which together changed my life and inspired me to pursue science to help cure disease,” said George D. Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder, Co-Chair, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Regeneron. “Among the many STEM programs we support, the ones created in our own backyard of New York over the past decade have proven successful, in part reflected by the success of our local students at the premier high school science competitions. We’re excited to support Nashville in similar ways, and coupled with Together for CHANGE, we hope to unlock and nurture the potential of students, to help promote the next generation of scientific leaders and innovators.”

Regeneron has long-committed to bolstering STEM education at various scales, aiming to encourage more students to pursue careers in these fields and nurture future innovators. The company’s substantial philanthropic commitments include a 10-year, $100 million commitment as the lead sponsor of the Regeneron Science Talent Search (STS), the nation’s oldest and most prestigious pre-college science and mathematics competition, and a five-year, $24 million commitment as lead sponsor of the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), the world’s largest high school STEM competition.

In Regeneron’s home state of New York, Regeneron has focused on fostering partnerships with organizations to help strengthen local STEM education and build programs in the area. These initiatives have proven successful in helping students excel in STEM fields and consistently secure placements at these premier competitions. The learnings from this work will be reflected in Regeneron’s commitment to Nashville and evaluated for replication in other cities in the future.

Earlier today, the Together for CHANGE™ (“Together for C hanging H ealthcare for People of A frican-Ancestry through an Inter N ational G enomics & E quity”) initiative was launched in Nashville to address health disparities and promote health in Black communities across the country. A key component of this initiative is to empower educational change by improving the STEM pipeline for Black students. Together for CHANGE is an alliance established by Nashville-based historically Black medical school, Meharry Medical College, and includes the Diaspora Human Genomics Institute and several biopharmaceutical companies, including Regeneron.

Supporting Nashville’s STEM Ecosystem

“At Regeneron, our commitment to STEM education is a holistic endeavor focused on strengthening the entire ecosystem,” said Christina Chan, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs at Regeneron. “By supporting Nashville’s science research programs and applying learnings from the programs we have built in New York to Nashville’s unique STEM environment, we hope to enable more students and teachers to engage with and excel in these fields, and to illuminate the many exciting pathways to STEM careers.”

Regeneron’s efforts in Nashville will work to grant teachers research fellowships and professional development opportunities annually, increase student success rates for awards, scholarships, and STEM-centric higher education opportunities, grow the volume of student research projects showcased at science competitions and boost the retention rate of science research teachers.

About Regeneron

Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for 35 years by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to numerous FDA-approved treatments and product candidates in development, almost all of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Regeneron’s medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

Regeneron believes that operating as a good corporate citizen is crucial to delivering on our mission. We approach corporate responsibility with three goals in mind: to improve the lives of people with serious diseases, to foster a culture of integrity and excellence and to build sustainable communities. Regeneron is proud to be included on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and the Civic 50 list of the most “community-minded” companies in the United States. Throughout the year, Regeneron empowers and supports employees to give back through our volunteering, pro-bono and matching gift programs. Our most significant philanthropic commitments are in the area of science education, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search and Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair.

For additional information about Regeneron, please visit www.regeneron.com or follow Regeneron on LinkedIn.

